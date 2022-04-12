‘We Are All Set & BJP Will Come To Power Again in State in 2023’- CM Bommai

‘We Are All Set & BJP Will Come To Power Again in State in 2023’- Karnataka State Chief Minister CM Basavaraj Bommai during a Press Meet held at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru on Tuesday, 12 April 2022, where prior to briefing the media had held meeting with BJP Party leaders from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts in preparation for the 2023 state elections

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power in the state with a clear majority after the 2023 Assembly elections. He hoped to ride on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity to retain power. “We have the strength of the organisation. If we can work unitedly then we can set the narrative and agenda,” Bommai added.

“Under my tenure BJP has done various development projects and various schemes for the people, and the people of Karnataka have full faith in our BJP run government. Even though a bunch of accusations are made by our opposition parties, people don’t heed to them. However, there is the need for an outreach programme to spread the word about our government’s welfare schemes. I have urged my party workers to strive unitedly,and I am ready to dedicate myself 24X7 for this cause. The government and the party are like our two eyes. We have to reach out to every nook and corner of the state strengthening BJP wherever it is weak and consolidate our position where we are already strong.” added CM Bommai. CM asserted that the lotus will bloom in the state in 2023.

To a query put forth by a juorno regarding a BJP party worker Santhosh K Patil, a building contractor committing suicide by consuming posion in a lodge in Udupi after leaving a death note blaming Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister K S Eshwarappa responsible for his extreme step, and he had also sent his death note to media people and the CM, in rseponse CM Bommai said, “I am fully aware of the issue and I have also received the copy of the death note. I have directed the concerned police officers to sleuth into the case, and only after proper investigation and other proceedings suitable action will be taken, until then I urge people to bear with us”.

Also to yet another question from a reporter saying that the Santhosh and others have also urged the CM to resign from his post, for which Bommai gave a witty and a strong reply, “Remember when a staff committed suicide when CM Siddaramaiah was in power, did the CM resign even though he was presuurized-similarly is the case here. Let there be a proper investigation, only after which we will decide and come to a solution”.

It should be noted Santhosh Patil, a contractor and also a BJP leader, had accused Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption. Patil had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he had invested Rs 4 crore on building roads in his village based on oral instructions of Eshwarappa. He accused the minister of lies, corruption and irregularities, and urged Modi to direct Eshwarappa to settle his bills.

To one more question from the journo that certain saffron outfits are creating trouble and attacking Muslim traders for setting up stall near Temples thereby spoiling the name of CM and BJP party, CM Bommai said, “We are not supporting any parties or organizatiosn who are creating unrest and trouble. My government will not tolerate violence of any kind if one takes law into one’s hands or indulges in violence. (He was referring to an alleged attack on Muslim fruit vendors outside a temple by a group called Sri Ram Sene). Ours is a government formed according to the Constitution. We are working with the spirit of law, order and equality. There is no problem in spreading one’s thoughts. But the government will not tolerate if one takes law into one’s hands or indulges in violence

Responding to a question about ‘Hindu task force’ being formed in Mangaluru against Love Jihad, Bommai said,” There are laws to deal with everything. Some of these laws were passed by previous governments. We are not formulating any new rules. “Ours is a peaceful progressive state. We know how to protect this state. We will show it through our deeds,” Bommai added, refuting Congress’ charge of the government ignoring state’s development.