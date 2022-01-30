We are aware of our Responsibilities: CM Bommai attacks Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: “We are aware of our responsibilities. We have launched many programmes for the welfare of the people. Don’t try to find fault where no exists,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said launching an attack on leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah’s statement that the government had not fulfilled even a single promise made in 2018 BJP Manifesto of BS Yediyurappa, he said, “nothing more can be expected from Siddaramaiah. He should see the work done for the welfare of the people. Instead he is trying to find fault where none exists. Siddaramaiah had claimed that he implemented 96% of his manifesto. But still people rejected him.”

It is not enough to announce the programmes, they should be implemented. “We are aware of our responsibilities towards the welfare of students, youth, women, SC and ST communities,” Bommai said.

Infighting in Congress

Replying to a question about infighting between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah coming out in the open, he said, it is an internal matter of Congress. There are many instances. Congress never worked for the welfare of the people. They were always concerned about coming to power and using the power for their selfish ends, Bommai said.

Cabinet expansion

The Chief Minister declined to comment in public about cabinet expansion. “I am ready to go when the party top brass call me to discuss the issue. There is a convention of meeting the state MPs ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament. I will visit Delhi soon to meet our MPs,” Bommai said.

As for the issue of appointments to various Boards and Corporations, the Chief Minister said, it would be an internal decision of the party.