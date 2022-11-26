We are committed to implementing Uniform Civil Code in Karnataka – Minister Sunil Kumar

Udupi: “The Cooker bomb blast was an attempt to weaken the society but they failed in their attempt”, said V Sunil Kumar, State Minister for Energy and Department of Kannada and Culture.

Speaking to the media persons on November 26, Minister Sunil Kumar said, “Such attacks are taking place focusing on activities of Hindus and are spreading to different areas. In the Mangaluru attack, there was an attempt to create havoc at the Kadri temple. The accused used a different Aadhaar card by placing his photo on it and carried out the attack wearing a saffron shawl”.

Minister Sunil Kumar further said, “The government will crack down on such activities under any circumstances. The case has been handed over to NIA for a thorough investigation. After the incident, the government has taken all the measures to maintain peace and instil confidence among the people of the state. The government is in the process of establishing an NIA office on the coast of Karnataka and the central government has also considered Mangaluru as a prominent place”.

Minister Sunil Kumar also said, “The Chief Minister has expressed his desire to bring a uniform civil code in Karnataka, and our government is committed in this regard. We will discuss this in the cabinet during the next session. The BJP has said in its manifesto for many years that it will bring a Uniform civil code. Other states have already taken measures to implement the Uniform Civil Code”.

Commenting on the border row in Belgaum, Minister Sunil Kumar said that we will not tolerate such incidents, we are all working together for positive results in this regard.