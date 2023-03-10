We are going to carry the whole nation in our hearts as we walk the red carpet: NTR Jr

With the Academy Awards almost here, actor NTR Jr has landed in Los Angeles to attend the Oscars where the epic period action drama RRR’s Naatu Naatu is nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category after a smashing win at the Golden Globes.



Hyderabad: With the Academy Awards almost here, actor NTR Jr has landed in Los Angeles to attend the Oscars where the epic period action drama RRR’s Naatu Naatu is nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category after a smashing win at the Golden Globes.

While the actor’s loyal fandom is all excited to see their idol walk the red carpet at the Oscars, the global icon in a recent interview with KTLA, an LA-based news channel, explained how it will not just be him walking the red carpet but the entire country.

“I don’t think it’s going to be NTR Jr or Komaram Bheem who is going to walk the red carpet. It’s going to be India who will be walking the red carpet. We are going to carry the whole nation in our hearts as we walk the red carpet, I am looking forward to that!” said NTR Jr.

In the interview, the actor also mentioned how he is looking forward to watching music composer M.M. Keeravani and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava perform the song on the Oscar stage.

Back home in India after the success of RRR, NTR Jr will soon begin working on his next NTR 30 with director Koratala Siva along with Janhvi Kapoor which will release on the big screens on 5th April 2024.

Like this: Like Loading...