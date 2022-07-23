We Are Hiring! 45 Companies Interact with Students at SAITI Campus Placement Drive

We Are Hiring! 45 Companies Interact with Students at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute ‘Campus Placement Drive 2022’

Mangaluru: ITI education plays a key role in fulfilling manpower needs in the technical field in India as well as in the world. With the Government’s vision of developing India as the global technical manpower hub, ITI education has come into the limelight and the door of opportunities has opened up for Industrial training Institutes. There is a need for ITIs to upgrade themselves to match the current times to better harness the opportunities available and thus contribute to nation building by training them in various skills.

Regarding St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Mangaluru, it was established in 1981 to mark the Centenary Jubilee of St Aloysius Institutions. It was founded with the vision of uplifting the poor and lower caste of the society economically by empowering them with the technical skills needed for the industries. Run by the Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society (MJES), it has been a ray of hope to the underprivileged. Being a unit of St Aloysius Institutions, it is well known for the quality of training imparted by highly knowledgeable and professionally trained staff. The institution is permanently affiliated to National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT), New Delhi, Government of India.

A technician passed out from ITI has better scopes in getting a job in mega companies, than those with engineering degrees. Do you know that the person who did his ITI course, is now the GM of the Volvo Company. ITI can rekindle students’ creation into success. The world is waiting for fresh technicians, who are in vast demand. Student responsibility occurs when students take an active role in their learning by recognizing they are accountable for their academic success. Student responsibility is demonstrated when students make choices and take actions which lead them toward their educational goals. SAITI students and students from other ITI institutions have made the right choice to join ITI courses, which has a better future for them.

However, unemployment is the major problem faced by the youth. On the other side, industries are lacking manpower and they are in search of suitable employees. The misfit is between the current education and the industry requirements. Industries require technically skilled professionals and Industrial Training Institutes, popularly known as ITIs are the training hubs which provide these technical skills. That is why ITI graduates are better positioned to find job placements in reputed industries easily and kick start their careers.

With the aim of bringing prospective employers and technically skilled aspirants under the same roof and finding a good fit for each other, “Campus Placement Drive 2022” was organized by St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute at its premises on 22nd July 2022. Nearly 45 companies and 500 plus ITI students participated in this drive. Some of the companies that participated in this drive are Bucolic Kailash Agritech & FMCG Pvt Ltd, Apollo Facility Management Services Pvt Ltd, Matrix Honda, Artha Honda, PSN Automotive, Kleen Air, Aapavaani Environmental Solutions, Cool comfort, Ghatge Karkera Power Industries, Spectrum Industries, Autopack Machines, Lohatech Precision, Jubilant Motor Works Pvt Ltd, Sowkar Textiles, Vasavi Fabrics, Meditech, Adithya Electricals, Bharath Auto Cars Ltd, Jaquar & Co Ltd, Arvind Motors, Karnataka Agencies, Kalbavi Cashew Industries, Brightflexi International, etc.

The inaugural programme of the event was held in Samipya hall. Inaugurating the event, Chief Guest Balakrishna A- Principal of Government ITI, Mangalore said, “St Aloysius ITI has done a commendable job of bringing prospective employers and students under one roof. Industrial Training Institutes whether Government or Private, follow the same curriculum and provide the same certificates issued by the Government of India. Industries and ITIs need to join hands together in training and placing the youth. The government is also focusing on providing apprenticeship training to the ITI passed out candidates and industries need to support this in a big way. I wish the industries that are participating in this placement drive and the students the very best”.

Speaking on behalf of the companies Adeeth Kalbavi, owner of Kalbavi Cashew Industries, said, “The participation of companies in such a big number, emphasizes the fact that there are ample job opportunities in Mangaluru itself. If you get the right training and keep your approach right, you can find financial security in the home town itself. Anywhere you join, with the right attitude, dedication and honesty you can reach greater heights. I thank the Management of St Aloysius ITI for providing us with this platform to find suitable candidates for our companies”.

Company representatives were honoured by Rev Fr John D’Souza SJ, Director of the institution. Delivering his Presidential address Rev Fr John D’Souza SJ said, “Companies are in search of employees who fit their job profile and students are in search of companies which provide a good start for their career. Bringing both sides of the islands together in today’s Campus Placement Drive. We wish this event may become a fulfilling experience for all and a mutually benefitting exercise. God bless you all”.

Roshan D’Souza, Principal of the institution welcomed the gathering.” Wilson N- Junior Training Officer conducted the prayer. Stephen D’Souza- President of St Aloysius College Alumni association (SACAA) and Noel Lobo-Training Officer were also present on the dais. Alwyn Menezes- Vice Principal compered the inaugural programme.