We are not satisfied with Interim order of HC – CFI State President Attaullah Punjalkate

Udupi: “The campus front of India is not satisfied with the interim order of the Karnataka High Court that no religious symbols are allowed for students until its final order, thus barring both hijab and saffron shawls in school and college premises”, said Attaullah Punjalkate state president of CFI.

Addressing the media persons in Udupi on February 10, Attaullah Punjalkate said, “We never expected such an interim order by the Karnataka High Court, but we have faith in the court. After Monday’s hearing, the court will give the judgement in favour of the Hijab. In between the court has said to open the schools and colleges in the state and we are not forcing the girls to go to school or colleges until the final order. Going to college or not is their wish. Students can take suggestions from their parents and decide”.

Attaullah further said, “Campus Front of India has given legal support and help to six girls of Udupi Girls Govt College and will continue until the girls are allowed to wear the Hijab”.