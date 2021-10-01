WE ARE NOW GLOBALLY AVAILABLE

Spread the love



















Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital as a part of Care & Cure, speciality clinic launched an online consultation facility on October 1st 2021. Witnessing the benefits of the patients by the speciality clinics which started in August 2021 and with requests from the general public, this step of beginning a virtual consultation was taken up. Later the services will be extended to all types of disease conditions that can accommodate virtual consultation.

Administrator, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta blessed and inaugurated the facility with a short prayer service. Assistant Administrator, Rev. Fr Rohan Michael Dias, joined to bless the premises. Medical Superintendent, Dr Girish Navada, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Dr Deepa Pais, and Hospital Clinical Committee, jointly organized this inaugural programme and was instrumental in setting up this facility.

Principal, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Vice Principal, Dr Vilma Meera D’souza and faculty members were present for the blessing and inauguration. Dr Girish Navada proposed a vote of thanks.

