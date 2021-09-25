Spread the love



















‘We are Ready to Answer those Misleading the Farmers’ – Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary

Udupi: “The BJP and the Union government is ready to answer those who are creating confusion with the Framers bill”, said state Social welfare and backward class minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Speaking to the media persons on September 25, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said, “With this bill, Farmers will have more opportunities to sell their products without having to worry about the middlemen, and the farmers will get more profits. Some vested interests create confusion among the farmers. Many are trying to “mislead” the farmers on this issue”.

Speaking about the temple demolitions, Kota Srinivas said, “The government will not demolish any prayer centres. Soon we will bring the Temple preservation act”.

Minister Kota also said, “Officials should implement the Anti cow slaughter law strictly in the state. The state government is committed to safeguarding the cows. If the officials fail to implement the Anti cow slaughter law, the government will take action against them”.

