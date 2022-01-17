‘We Are Ready To Help Institutions Caring for Special Children’-MCC Commissioner at Saanidhya

‘We Are Ready To Help Institutions Caring for Special Children’-Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Akshy Sridhar at Saanidhya Residential School & Training Centre for the Mentally Challenged, Shakthinagar, Mangaluru during the Handing over ceremony of Laptops, Projector, Screen and Chairs in the Audio Visual Room, on Monday 17 January 2022.

Mangaluru: Quoting Robert M Hensel, “We, the ones who are challenged, need to be heard. To be seen not as a disability, but as a person who has, and will continue to bloom. To be seen not only as a handicap, but as a well intact human being. Hard things are put in our way, not to stop us, but to call out our courage and strength. I have had this desire my whole life to prove people wrong, to show them I could do things they didn’t think I could do” – Robert M. Hensel, Saanidhya Residential School & Training Centre for the Mentally Challenged, Shakthinagar, Mangaluru,with a Mission statement- “With the ultimate aim of providing an atmosphere for the all round development of every Differently Abled child and facilitate them to develop their skills so as to make them self reliant in their day to day activities, thus to join the mainstream of our society” and with a Vision Statement- To provide an opportunity to those mentally and physically challenged who are deprived of training facilities, to improve their skills and ability especially in the rural area by providing them with a well equipped residential school and training centre”, has been caring and loving the Special Children and Adults which should be appreciated.

Saanidhya in association with Rotary Club of Mangalore Metro had organized a Handing Over Ceremony of Laptops, Projector, Screen and Chairs to the Audio-Visual Room at the Centre, on Monday 17 January 2022. The guests for the occasion were Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, PDG Rtn Krishna Shetty, IPDG Rtn Ranganath Bhat, Shri Ganesha Seva Trust President Mahabala Marla and Ex-Mayor of MCC, Rtn Vasudeva Kamath-President of Rotary club of Mangalore Metro, Rtn Madan Shenai- Secretary of the Rotary Club Mangalore Metro and Dr Vasanth Kumar Shetty-the Administrator of Saanidhya.

Prior to the formal function, the dignitaries tooka tour of the audio-visual and other departments of the Centre. The overhead projector was switched on by Rtn Krishna Shetty, followed by a documentary “Ray of Hope”on Saanidhya was shown on the screen. The formal function began with a scintillating performance by the Saanidhya students with a play named “Jenugoodu”(Bee Hive). In his welcome address, Dr Vasanth Kumar Shetty said, ” The doors of Saanidhya are always open to the Differently Abled children/persons who are deprived of a special school and training centre. We are at your service with our well experienced, dedicated, humble, loving Special Educators and Caretakers who are available and work round the clock untiringly.

“‘Saanidhya’ always extends its helping hand to receive, support and take care of mild, moderate and severely challenged persons in the age group of four to forty years, of all genders. ‘Saanidhya’ imparts the Functional Academic Checklist Programme (FACP) framed by the National Institute for Mentally Handicapped (NIMH) with committed and loving teachers. We take great care and initiative in training the inmates in Activities of Daily Living Skills (ADLS). Functional Academics (FA), Pre-Vocational Skills (PVS), Speech Therapy, Physiotherapy, Yoga, Sports, Games, Vocational Skills, Drama, Dance Therapy and Extracurricular Activities. We are thankful to the Rotarians and other well-wishers who have alway stood by us in supporting our various projects” added Dr Shetty.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp and also unveiling the project plaque/screen by the dignitaries on the dais. In his address MCC Commissioner Akshy sridhar said, “Human beings have something special within us and some weaknesses too, and so do specially abled people. We as society must help specially abled people to focus on their strengths, instead of their weaknesses so that they can enjoy their life like us. We should also accept them as equal and not someone who needs to be pitied. They should be given equal opportunities to come forward. Specially abled people don’t want to be treated as different, they want to be treated as equal. We must interact with them and make them feel normal. Opportunities must be given to these people to motivate them to do something good in life. I assure that MCC is ready to help the institutions caring for special children and adults in their needs”.

PDG Rtn Krishna Shetty and IPDG Rtn Ranganath Bhat also spoke and extended their support to Saanidhya in their developmental projects from the Rotary Club, a organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. In his presidential address Mahabala Marla thanked the Rotarians for their unstinted support to Saanidhya in various means, and also thanked the media personnel for playing a vital role in giving wide coverage to the Saanadhya projects thereby enabling the Centre in receiving support from the people. The vote of thanks was rendered by Ms Suma D’silva-assistant administrator at Saanidhya.