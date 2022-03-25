‘We Are Working to Relaunch a Better Traffic Warden Organization’ – ACP (Traffic) M A Nataraj

Mangaluru: A voluntary organisation, traffic wardens have been effectively managing the unprecedented increase in vehicles over the years, during peak hours, in Mangaluru city. Meet Mangaluru’s citizen traffic volunteers, who diligently put in hours of arduous efforts to ensure that overflowing roads, ill-planned infrastructure or limitations in public transport do not offer any hindrance to Bengaluru’s growth and do not wholly stop you in your tracks!. And more importantly, they do all the voluntary hard work entirely free!

No doubt Mangaluru is definitely a city of wonders. Despite its infamous chock-a-block traffic, the Coastal City and Educational Hub somehow manages to sprawl with impunity. Almost every minute, the traffic comes to a standstill at this signal or that junction. But, curiously, the city hardly ever stops. As Team Mangalorean probed deeper, we found that the credits go to an almost invisible entity among the citizens.

ACP (Traffic) M A Nataraj

In dingy alleys choked up with two-wheelers on a Monday morning or any other busy day of the week or an unmanned signal in one of the central junctions of the city, you will find them working assiduously to clear up the path. From 59-year-old traffic warden Francis Maxim Moras single-handedly managing the treacherous traffic near Padua junction to 32-year-old Roshan Roy Sequerira managing traffic near CV Nayak Hall/Kadri Kambla Junction, and also 40-year-old Sandeep Veigas, managing traffic near Kanara Club/Abharan Junction, both of them doing it single-handedly – Mangaluru’s true traffic heroes rarely wear capes.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar believes, “Police cannot always be omnipresent at all places. Besides, the main duty of traffic police personnel is to ensure road safety. They are no wizards to magically disentangle traffic blockades when other factors like road width and public awareness are not conducive.” He says that there is an active need to involve citizens in traffic regulation, enforcement and road safety measures. Cooperation of citizens helps in optimum utilisation of available resources to manage traffic in an efficient and effective manner.”

TWO Senior Traffic Warden Francis Maxim Moras

The foremost organisation that deserves a laudable mention is the seven-year-oldTraffic Warden Organisation (TWO), right now with only 10-15 volunteers/members. Concerned citizens perform voluntary duty as trained traffic wardens, mandatorily dedicating many hours, mornings and evenings every month in managing the city’s traffic. Individuals between 18 and older are eligible to join the traffic warden service, irrespective of their gender or professional qualification. Their selfless participation over the years has helped Mangaluru sustain through its jams, roadblocks and increasing traffic load on roads.

TWO Traffic Warden Roshan Roy Sequeira

“There are too many people behind the scenes who keep Mangaluru moving,” says Francis Maxim Moras, a senior traffic warden, who has received many felicitations, awards, and also DK Rajyotsava Award. A loving and caring husband, and father of two daughters, has established himself as one of the most dynamic and hard-working traffic volunteers in the entire city. He officially joined the Traffic Warden Organisation in 2015, and since then has been doing a great job as a traffic warden. Few years ago, while taking school children in his van to their respective schools, Maxim spotted several students struggling to cross the road. Some of them even met with accidents owing to the callousness of the drivers. He decided to help these kids cross the road every day after school.

TWO Traffic Warden Sandeep Goveas

While assisting them to cross the road safely, Maxim also discovered her secret talent in efficiently managing traffic and realised how much he enjoyed the activity. That’s when he decided to formally train to be a traffic warden and has been doing incredible work ever since then. You can see him all decked up in the crisp white traffic warden uniform, complete with a navy blue scout hat, near Padua Junction, and for a little time near St Theresa’s School, Bendorewell, Mangaluru.

File Photos

These Traffic Wardens amid the blaring horns, pollution and blazing heat, they all diligently do their ‘duty’ for hours daily. However, the best aspect of their work is that they do not take a single penny and do everything entirely out of sheer passion. They believe that the main initiative should come from the drivers themselves. “I feel the inherent attitude of people on the road needs a drastic change. You abide by traffic rules when you see a policeman, and a few metres later you are back to square one – driving recklessly and creating a nuisance for others. This shouldn’t be the case. Fear of police or penalty should not be your motivation to maintain road discipline. It’s not too difficult to avoid overtaking, breaking signals, honking unnecessarily or blaming the authorities for all the menace,” TWO volunteer Roshan Sequeira asserts his opinion about the leading causes of traffic jams in Mangaluru.

Sureshnath M L (left in photo) will be the Head of TWO in Mangaluru

It is nice to note that Mangaluru city traffic police is all set to reorganise the traffic warden system and relaunch it as Mangaluru City Police – Traffic Warden Organisation (TWO) on the lines of Bengaluru City Police Traffic Warden Organisation. The city police have identified Sureshnath M L, a retired professor, St Aloysius College to head TWO. He has also served the senior division of NCC for 15 years. He retired with the rank of Squadron leader. He has also served as the director, human resource development, St Aloysius College, and is a consultant to various colleges. It is learnt that Sureshnath has set a target of recruiting at least 100 traffic wardens for the city. It is a voluntary organisation, and no remuneration is paid even for stitching the uniform or purchase of the cap and belt.

The Traffic Warden Squad was formed in 2015. Bengaluru TWO has been able to attract people from all walks of life. The formal launch of Mangaluru TWO is expected to take place by the end of the month. Assistant commissioner of police (Traffic) M A Nataraj speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “We are working towards relaunching TWO. Sureshnath will be visiting Bengaluru to study and understand how the system works there, and will accordingly form rules, regulations and guidelines for the wardens to follow. The guidelines, including the selection process, will be strictly followed, henceforth. Once selected, the volunteers will be trained (in theory and practical), and will assist traffic police at important points, especially during peak hours,”.

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES :