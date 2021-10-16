Spread the love



















‘We Distributed Harmless Knives & Not Bombs or Grenades’- VHP Leader Sharan Pumpwell

Mangaluru: Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) as part of a ‘Trishul Deekshe’ programme held during Ayudha Puja celebrations on Thursday had distributed knives to their activists and the photos of the programme have gone viral. However, Hindu organization leaders have denied the allegations of distributing weapons and claimed that it was just a symbolic programme of distributing ‘trishul’. Meanwhile, Mangaluru City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said police have been looking into allegations of knives being distributed among activists of the Bajrang Dal and VHP.

Now, speaking to the media, VHP zonal secretary Sharan Pumpwell said, Many people have been opposing the Trishul Deekshe programme organized by us. We have not distributed bombs or grenades. We organized Trishul Deekshe since we are worshipers of ‘Shakti’. We organized this programme during Ayudha Puja to instil confidence in workers and for the protection of religion. It is not against anyone and not aimed at harming people. Every year we have been organizing this programme, but due to Covid-19, the event was not held in the last two years.”

Sharan also claimed that the trishul distributed on the occasion was not a lethal weapon. “We distributed trishul made of steel and it has no sharp edges to injure anyone,” he added. Reacting to the incident, the police commissioner told reporters there are reports of Trishul Deekshe programmes being held in many districts, including Dakshina Kannada. “We found during verification that they have been organizing the programme symbolically every year. I have directed officials to collect more details and take action if there is anything illegal in it. Organisers claim that it was just a symbolic programme followed every year,” he added.

