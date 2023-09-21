We don’t have any connection with Chaitra Kundapur – Sharan Pumpwell

Mangaluru: “Chaitra Kundapur who is the prime accused in the BJP MLA Ticket scam case is under investigation. Bajrang Dal or Vishwa Hindu Parishad does not encourage such people who indulge in criminal activities. Chaitra Kundapur is not connected to VHP or BD”, said VHP and BD leader Sharan Pumpwell during a press meeting held at the VHP office here on September 21.

Addressing the mediapersons Sharan Pumpwell said, “This issue came to light 2 months back and Vajradehi Swamiji of the Gurpur Math called me and informed me about it. I told Swamiji not to worry about Chaitra’s case if he has no connection with the case. Such incidents should not happen anywhere”.

Sharan further said, “Chaitra is a good speaker and we had invited her to deliver speeches but she does not belong to Bajrang Dal or VHP. Chaitra is the prime accused in the BJP MLA Ticket scam and is arrested by the police. Those involved in this case should be arrested and punished. We will not support such people who are involved in criminal activities”.

Like this: Like Loading...