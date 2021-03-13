Spread the love



















‘We Don’t Practice What We Preach’! MCC Officials & Netas Flout Flex Ban Rule

Mangaluru : Seems like a “We Don’t Practice What We Preach” kind of story. The March 11, 2016 Special Gazette Notification issued by the Department of Environment and Forest before the Karnataka High Court, which had banned the manufacture, storage and use of bags, banners, buntings, flex, flags, plates, cups, spoons, cling films, dining table sheets, thermocol, all made of plastic, irrespective of thickness- has not been followed strictly. The move was aimed at preventing the discarding of these plastic items in open fields, water bodies etc., and the consequent choking of the environment. The Notification has authorized the heads, health officers and engineers of urban local bodies, deputy commissioners of districts, assistant commissioners of revenue sub-divisions, environmental engineers and officers of KSPCB, tahsildars, officers of the Commercial Taxes Department and Food and Civil Supplies Department to initiate legal action over non-compliance with the order.

But it seems like no one is adhering to these rules, even the elected representatives of Mangaluru City Corporation have been defying the law. Apart from dozens of banners and hoardings that are seen all over the city. It looks like MCC officials, members of temple management committees, Yakshagana programmes, religious events in the central business district area, plus private businesses-Companies, Summer Camp ads, admission to schools, mobile companies etc are mocking the “smartness” of the city. This is not “Smart” for “Smart City”-Mangaluru!

Seems like there is a hoarding/billboard/banner epidemic in Mangaluru! These flex hoardings are put up with no permission from MCC, but the funny [part is that MCC itself has flouted the flex ban rule. During a meeting held few months by MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and then Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar to discuss about the ban of flex hoardings/banners, plastic bags etc-one reporter questioned about a flex hoarding right in front of MCC building displaying the images/matter of waste segregation, yet another flex hoarding put up by MCC near lady Hill which informs about the Covid-19 guidelines, and there is one more flex hoarding also near Lady Hill put by Mangaluru Smart City Limited. Despite a ban on flex hoardings, MCC has forgotten to remove the one put up right in front of its office in Lalbagh. When this was brought to the notice of the MCC Commissioner recently, he said the flex hoarding will soon be removed. It is said the department workers had put up the campaign poster on waste segregation over an old one. Even though MCC Commissioner assured that the flex hoardings will be removed soon, unfortunately for months those flex banners still existed.

Now once again, in the same spots were seeing new flex hoardings on property tax etc- they took the old ones out and replaced them with these flex hoardings. While our MCC Officials, including MCC Commissioner, Mayor, netas, or MP, or MLA go around and preach about Green and Clean City, and talk about not to use plastics and flex banners, they themselves break the rules and erect flex hoardings with their images on them. So it looks like there is no rule/law for netas in this regard, while others have to strictly adhere to the flex ban rule. Bah humbug! Court orders, MCC advertising laws, strict directives and an exhaustive list of Dos and Don’ts notwithstanding, the menace of rickety and illegal hoardings continues to haunt Mangaloreans. Adding to the concern is the load of unlawful advertising boards, hoardings, flex’s and uni-poles that continue to exist, despite MCC’s rules and regulations on outdoor advertising. Probably MCC has no count of illegal hoardings in the city and is doing nothing to stop it. Apart from display of flex hoardings, MCC has not taken any action against businesses still using plastic bags for packing groceries or other items.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Activist Gerald Towers said., “The lethargy of the city corporation has resulted in the mushrooming of such flex hoardings and banners in the city. When the hoardings and banners speak of who put them the corporation could easily fine them. But there is no will. As there is no fear of fine or any legal action people have continued to deface public places. The best way to identify and punish those who put hoardings, hang banners or paste posters is by installing CCTV cameras at prime locations. But no one wants to take the initiative, it seems like there is also a plastic mafia behind it. MCC officials are quick in evicting street vendors but why not bring down the illegal flex hoardings and banners”

Even after the State government issued orders prohibiting the use of many kinds of plastic, including bags to protect the environment, banned plastic material continues to rule the normal life, at least in Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru. Except mega supermarkets, every shop in the region is selling groceries, vegetables, fruit and other products through plastic bags, the menace of which was sought to be ended through the ban. The retail chains however offer paper and cloth bags. This information is for the kind attention of the New Mayor and other MCC officials to look into this matter and take action against those who still use plastic bags. Look around the City, there are flex hoardings/banners congratulating the new Mayor, other Congress leaders etc- and MCC has not taken any action. Even the MCC revenue officer has turned a blind eye against it.Bah humbug!

As per court ruling these hoardings are “hazardous to traffic”. But the problem with MCC is that they will get into action for one day and remove all the illegal hoardings, and thereafter for a month or two months they keep quiet. MCC should launch a drive to remove all illegal billboards immediately, and also warn about fines if hoardings are erected illegally. MCC should remove hoardings from city junctions as they are hazardous to traffic. In any case hoardings/flex banners, whether legal or illegal, should not be allowed to deface natural beauty, the city’s skyline, or cause safety hazards. No-hoarding zones are the need of the hour!