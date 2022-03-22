We have Lived like Brothers, allow us to set-up Shops during Temple Festivals – Muslim Traders

Udupi: Till now we have all lived like brothers and set-up shops together during the temple feasts. We have never hurt any of our Hindu bothers but unfortunatly, now many temple administrations are denying Muslim traders to set-up their shops during the feasts said, Mohammed Arif secretary of Road Side vendors association.

Speaking at a press meet held at the Press Club on March 21, Arif said, “A decision was taken by the Hosa Marigudi temple in Kaup. The committee has decided to allow only Hindus to set-up stalls during the annual event — Suggi Mari Puje. Similar Flexes have also been installed at the Padubidri temple.

Earlier we Hindu and Muslim traders were setting up our stalls togather. Since the Perdoor temple Car festival, Muslim traders have been denied to set-up stalls. Till now we have lived like brothers, but some vested interests are forcing us to keep away during the temple festivals”.

Arif further said, “Due to the Covid Pandemic, from two years, all the temples have canceled thier Car festivals. Recently the Covid situation has improved and celebrating festivals have begun. We are not going to hold any protests nor do we support Bandh calls. Our only request is to give us a chance to set-up stalls during the festivals”.