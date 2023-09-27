We have no problem if JDS allies with any party: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Chamarajanagar: Does the JDS, which claims to be secular, remain secular after its alliance with the communal party? Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that we have no problem with JD(S) alliance with BJP or any other party.

He was responding to the media near Government Tribal Ashram School Konanakere today.

Reacting to former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s statement that he would have been the Chief Minister for 5 years if JDS had been the B team of the BJP, the CM questioned what should JDS be called which has allied with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections. JDS should not claim to be secular, he said.

Responding to a media query on whether Siddaramaiah had met BJP’s Venkaiah Naidu in 2004, he said it was true that he met Advani when he was in the Janata Party.

