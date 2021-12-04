We have right attitude in our team: Deccan Gladiators’ Riaz



Abu Dhabi: Deccan Gladiators have the right attitude to play and win matches as a team in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, skipper Wahab Riaz said.

“The kind of variety we have in our team with all-rounders, batsmen and bowlers, makes a very good combination. When you have so many (big) names in one team, it is very important that their attitude towards the game has to be the right one. I think everybody in this dressing room is playing as a team and that’s why we have been so successful throughout this tournament.”

The Gladiators beat Delhi Bulls by 17 runs in Qualifier 1 at Zayed Cricket Stadium. However, they were 77/4 after 6 overs and it was a fine unbeaten partnership between Odean Smith (30 runs from 11 balls) and David Wiese (31 runs from 15 balls) that propelled the total to 139/4 after 10 overs.

Riaz said that both Smith and Wiese have proved to be the backbone of the side.

“Smith and Wiese have been consistent. Obviously, in this competition we have seen that anything above 120-plus is also chaseable but also defendable. If you get extra 15-20 runs taking the score to 140-150 runs, that’s an advantage for the team batting first. The way Smith and Wiese have batted throughout in this tournament, they have been our backbone. They are big-match players. They have once again proved their quality.”

Riaz said that his own game plan as a skipper and a player has been to keep things simple.

“I just did my basics well. This is a kind of competition where you can go for runs at any given time. So, I wanted to keep things as simple as I can.”

The Gladiators will take on the Bulls in the finals on Saturday. In the Qualifier 2, the Bulls thrashed Team Abu Dhabi by 49 runs to advance to the finals.

Riaz added that he preferred to bat first and was happy when the Bulls opted to field first after winning the toss.

“I was thinking about batting first the way wickets looked like. In 10 overs the wickets will not change much. So, I was thinking of doing that but I wasn’t sure. So, when they won the toss and put us into bat, I was satisfied. We can bat, post a good score and our bowling has done well in the tournament to defend the score.”

Riaz said that toss will continue to be a crucial factor in the tournament.

“In the big matches, it is always best to put runs on the board and put the opponent under pressure. Even if you have scored 120 runs, with a good bowling line-up, if you take 1 or 2 wickets, then the opposition comes under pressure.”

On Saturday, Bangla Tigers will play Team Abu Dhabi in the third place play-off, followed by the finals between the Gladiators and the Bulls.