Spread the love



















We Helped the Govt during KSRTC Strike, Now We’re Totally Ignored by CM’- DKBOA

We Helped the Government during KSRTC Employees Strike, Now We’re Totally Ignored by Chief Minister’- Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators Association (DKBOA)

Mangaluru : Couple of days ago, the private bus operators had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa by Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators Association president Dilraj Alva and General Secretary Prakash Shekha seeking compensation for their employees of stage carriers, who are jobless due the lockdown. Bus operators had requested the Karnataka government to follow the steps taken by Kerala government, where private buses have been given tax exemption. They had also demanded the Karnataka government to declare bus drivers and conductors as Covid Warriors for vaccination on priority.

As Karnataka is battling the second wave of pandemic, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced a over Rs 1,250 crore relief package for those whose livelihood has been affected by COVID-19 induced lockdown. He said that an amount of Rs 3,000 each will be given for auto and taxi drivers and construction workers; Rs 2,000 each for workers in the unorganised sector and Rs 10,000 per hectare for farmers engaged in floriculture works. Overall, about 2.10 lakh auto, registered taxi and maxi cab drivers will benefit from the move.Karnataka is one of the worst affected states due to Covid-19. But CM’s Covid care package didn’t have any relief package for the bus drivers and conductors, which has fumed the bus operators and their employees.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Dilraj Alva-President, Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators Association said, ” The state government on Wednesday has announced a special economic package today but they have neglected the private bus industry of our Stage Carriage Permit. In the current Covid situation even though our industry has come to a complete halt, during the package announcement the private buses have not been considered, with no benefits to our employees and no tax exemption announced. During the KSRTC employee strike we stood by the Government and today during the package announcement not considering us by CM has deeply hurt us”. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Dilraj Alva-President, Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators Association said, ” The state government on Wednesday has announced a special economic package today but they have neglected the private bus industry of our Stage Carriage Permit. In the current Covid situation even though our industry has come to a complete halt, during the package announcement the private buses have not been considered, with no benefits to our employees and no tax exemption announced. During the KSRTC employee strike we stood by the Government and today during the package announcement not considering us by CM has deeply hurt us”.

Dilraj Alva-President DKBOA



“The private bus industry has a history of nearly 100 years and is considered as the lifeline of people of the coastal region. Even in times of crisis, private bus owners in the district have supported the government by paying tax on time,when Covid-19 affected the whole nation. However, the second wave of Covid-19 has affected the bus industry adversely, and we are facing problems in many ways” added Alva. He further said, “The government has not distributed compensation to our industry in the first wave. Bus owners too should be given compensation in the second wave, on lines of the package announced for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. Announce a special vaccination drive for drivers and conductors considering them as Covid warriors. Meanwhile, bus owners too are facing difficulties due to lockdown and hence the government should waive taxes for stage carriages, at least for six months.

Like this: Like Loading...