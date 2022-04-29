‘We need Godse’s Ideology, not Gandhi’s’ – Hindu Mahasabha Leader Dharmendra

Udupi: “Today we need Godse’s ideology and not Gandhi’s because we are the followers of Godse. Only Godse’s ideology can give relief from the present situation in the nation”, said Dharmendra, leader of Hindu Mahasabha.

Speaking to media persons at Hotel Ocean Pearl on April 29, Dharmendra said, “Due to the negligence of the local MLA the Hijab case was popularised at the international level. One Taliban Terrorist wrote a poem supporting Hijab. We don’t know whether there is a government in Karnataka. If the government has no courage to give security to Hindus then we will make some other arrangements. Weapons and Shastras are both important in our lives”.

Dharmendra further said, “When the elections were nearing, Hindu workers were murdered and the BJP government failed to maintain law and order in the state. Earlier the weaker person was the home minister and now he has become the Chief Minister of the state. Now there is one more Home minister and he too has failed to control the atrocities on Hindus”.

Dharmendra also said, “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Corruption free India but BJP is involved in corruption. Today the BJP is filled with Congress leaders then how can we expect a corruption-free India? he questioned. Today there is an allegation against the BJP Govt about 40% commission and the Opposition Congress is silent in this matter. It shows that BJP gives half of the commission to Congress leaders too”.

“For the protection of our Hindu Sisters, we need to Keep weapons in our houses. Both Congress and BJP never protect Hindus. Every Hindu should keep weapons for their self-protection and nothing is wrong with that”, said Dharmendra.

Ramakrishna Shetty, district president of Udupi, Harsha Nayak, president Bantwal, Pratap and Pramod Ucchila were present.