‘We Need to Produce More K L Rahul’s Here’- Rector Launching St Aloysius Cricket Academy at SAC

‘We Need to Produce More K L Rahul’s Here’- Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru Fr Melwin Pinto SJ Launching St Aloysius Cricket Academy at St Aloysius College Centenary Ground on Tuesday, 1 February 2022. Rector was joined by former International fast bowler/cricketer David Johnson in the launch of the academy. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ also blessed the St Aloysius Cricket Academy.

Mangaluru: The department of Physical Education of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, in association with St Aloysius College Digital Media Cell conducted a ‘Crick – Chat’ with international cricketer David Johnson and soft launch of St Aloysius Cricket Academy here at St Aloysius College on Tuesday, 1 February 2022. The project is also in coordination with Karavali Cricket Academy, Mangaluru . Karavali Cricket Academy (KCA) is a unit of Karavali Cricket Clinic and is affiliated to Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Ever since its inception, it has been working for the benefit of cricket players and cricket enthusiasts towards developing first class cricketers. Since its inception, it has conducted many successful cricket tournaments.

The Academy coaching style is built upon the International Cricket Council (ICC) coaching manual. Coaches like Sampath Perera, a reputed Sri Lankan coach, Srikanth K-a level one coach of ACC, Jayaprakash Shetty, who played for UAE National Cricket and also KPL, and Santhosh Misquith, a level one coach of ICC have been some of the coaches during the cricket coaching camps conducted.

Prior to the launch of the soft launch of St Aloysius Cricket Academy, there was an interaction session called ‘Crick-Chat’ where former international cricketer David Johnson answered a few queries related to the cricket world by compere/interviewer Manoj Fernandes, a lecturer in department of BBA at SAC. To one of the query cricketer David Johnson said, “I started with tennis ball cricket. Now there are a lot more facilities compared to the 90’s. I played against Australia where the test cap was given by Sachin Tendulkar. Playing for a country will always be a special feeling. Nowadays, it has become a batsmen’s game. In Indian pitches you don’t get many opportunities for the bowlers who need to work hard to pick wickets.”

Johnson also said: “As a youngster, I was told to cut pace. They told me if I keep hurling the ball like this, I will not play more than one year but I went on to play ten years of domestic cricket and even represented India. It’s okay for a medium pacer to talk about line and length but if you have pace, you shouldn’t compromise.” To a question pertaining to youngsters hooked on to T20 games, Johnson said, “Due to too much cricket, players feel the mental stress and take long breaks from cricket. Starting T20 for U19 will affect their game, T20 is just fun, but the ultimate is test cricket where you need to be like Laxman or Dravid who play for five days while Sehwag too has done good in test cricket. However such players will not last long in test cricket,” .

“Frankly speaking, the BCCI needs to work on shaping up the fast bowlers. Now we have Bumrah, Shami, Siraj but what about the future? We hardly find any fast bowlers in U-17 or U-19 sections. After Sourav Ganguly took charge of BCC and Rahul Dravid NCA, a lot of camps were conducted in all the states which motivated the young budding cricketers to come forward. Also cricket is not only a men’s game any more, because women have taken up cricket seriously. There has been a major transition in women’s cricket with a lot of facilities and good coaches, which earlier no one used to bother about women’s cricket”.

Principal of St Aloysius College Dr Praveen Martis SJ said, “A new beginninh=g has taken place at our institution with the starting of St Aloysius Cricket Academy with collaboration with Karavali Cricket academy. My request for the young budding cricketers is that they need to be passionate, disciplined and work hard to make it big, like our chief guest David Johnson, and also our alumni K L Rahul. You should not think of money when you show interest in Cricket, but have a passion and achieve a goal. Follow in the footsteps of David Johnson and K L Rahul who had studied at Jesuit institutions, and made big achievements”

Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ also speaking said, “Good to know that a cricket academy is getting started at our institution. Don’t play cricket just for the fun of it, instead have a passion, work hard to reach your goal. Play cricket because you love the game, and not to make money. Follow in the footsteps of David Johnson and K L Rahul, both alumnis of Jesuit institutions, in Mangaluru and Bengaluru. We need to produce more K L Rahul’s and David Johnson’s here at the newly started St Aloysius Cricket Academy. You need to have discipline like Rahul right from the beginning. That quality must be developed.”

The vote of thanks was delivered by Ashwin of Karavali Cricket Academy,and the programme was comepred by Manoj Fernandes, a lecturer in BBA at St Aloysius College. President of Karavali Cricket Academy Ms Shanthi Mohan, Vice president Ms Sabitha Misquith, Dayanand Bangera, J P Shetty , Arun D’souza-Physical Director of St Aloysius College, among others.

ABOUT DAVID JOHNSON :

David Jude Johnson born on 16 October 1971 in Arasikere, is an Indian former cricketer who was primarily a fast-medium bowler and a useful lower order batsman. He played in 2 Tests in 1996 and gained three wickets during his short-lived test career. He made his test debut against Australia in the one-off Test at the Feroz shah Kotla and then went on the tour of South Africa but got to play only in the first Test. Often considered as a wayward bowler not having good control over his bowling, his international career came to an end sooner than he would have expected. Later, he parted ways with cricket and was seen no more in the Indian cricket arena.

DAVID JUDE JOHNSON

At the First class level, he played 28 matches and pocketed 95 wickets besides scoring a lone century – an unbeaten 101. Bowling with an unusual slinging action, Johnson was considered by many as the fastest Indian bowler of his era despite the presence of Srinath.