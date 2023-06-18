‘We Need Traffic Wardens to Help Mangaluru Police to Control & Maintain Traffic’-Top Cop

‘We Need Traffic Wardens to Help Mangaluru Traffic Police to Control & Maintain Traffic’-Top Cop/Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, speaking during ‘Sanchara Samparka Divasa’, a Public Connectivity Day of Manglauru East Traffic Police station, held on 17 June



Mangaluru: The Traffic Warden Squad which will work in coordination with the police department will provide manpower in managing the traffic in the city and will organise road safety and traffic awareness campaigns in association with the Police Department for motorists, pedestrians and schoolchildren. A voluntary organisation, traffic wardens have been effectively managing the unprecedented increase in vehicles over the years, during peak hours, in Mangaluru city. The Traffic Warden Squad (TWS), who have been lending their help to the police in managing the traffic since 2015. Mangaluru City faces unique traffic issues on two counts — narrow roads and diversion of underground parking space for other purposes. Consequently, pressure on the traffic police is always high.

L-R : Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain & DCP (Crime & Traffic) Dinesh Kumar

Since its inception, Squad members, under Chief Traffic Warden (Late) Joe Gonsalves, the Founder of TWS (who died at the age of 99) have been assisting the traffic police in managing traffic during morning, afternoon and evening peak hours. The city TWS was formed on the lines of the Bengaluru City Police Traffic Warden Organisation. Though the number of traffic police stations has increased, the police find it difficult to manage the ever-increasing number of vehicles. Lakhs of vehicles are registered and kept for use in Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks. Added to these, hundreds of vehicles from neighbouring Kerala enter Mangaluru regularly. In such a situation, police always appreciate helping hands, from people, including the youth, to join this honorary service. It is a voluntary service, so Traffic wardens are not paid by the department.

Calling upon people to volunteer as traffic wardens and join hands with Mangaluru police in controlling and maintaining traffic, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said traffic wardens will help show the presence of police at all prominent places, which will ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Mangaluru police seek volunteers for traffic management. People can volunteer for one hour, either in the morning or in the evening. Speaking at the ‘Sanchara Samparka Divasa’, a public contact day of Manglauru East Traffic Police station, Jain said, “Over the years, the number of traffic wardens has not increased. We need you to volunteer four hours per week for managing and controlling traffic. Please enrol and join us in this task.”

He further said, ” Our Police cannot be at every busy junction in the city to manage the traffic. Despite the presence of more than three police personnel, we find it difficult to regulate traffic at Nanthoor junction. Therefore, with traffic wardens, we can regulate traffic movement, especially outside schools and colleges in the morning and evening, in a better way. The guidelines, including the selection process, will be strictly followed. Once selected, the volunteers will be trained (in theory and practical) and will assist traffic police at important points, especially during peak hours.

The police will give necessary training to the new traffic wardens, and provide them with white and blue uniforms. People can volunteer to work for one hour, either in the morning or in the evening. Police will rope in institutions to regulate traffic movement. We have told various institutions to take up the responsibility of regulating traffic movement outside their premises in the morning and evening,”

Specific instructions have been given to traffic policemen that vehicle documents will be checked only when there is a visible traffic violation. “All traffic police officers of the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector and above have been given body cameras. They are the ones who check the documents. If there is any instance of unnecessary document checking, please bring it to my notice. We are ensuring that the time of motorists is not wasted unnecessarily,” added the Police Commissioner. “The city police are mulling over having blue trousers and white shirts as uniforms for the traffic wardens, ” said DCP (crime and traffic) BP Dinesh Kumar.

