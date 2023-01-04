WE R CYCLING to organize ‘Mangalore Cyclothon ’23’ to bring Awareness to Cycling & Road Safety

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Harnish Raj representing WE R CYCLING said, “The organizers of the forthcoming ‘MANGALORE CYCLOTHON 2023’ namely WE R CYCLING’ (popularly known as WERC), is a professionally managed sports club in Mangaluru, intending to encourage the culture of healthy living amongst the people of coastal and interior regions of Karnataka. With WORKOUTS, ENDURANCE & RACES as our core values, we drive the larger goal of ‘HEALTH & FITNESS FOR ALL’, by constantly challenging the MIND, BODY & SOUL of the enthusiasts to make their dream of Healthy, Fit & Happy Life, a reality”.

He further added, “Team WERC has been actively engaged with various bodies in organising social cause events including the Cycle4Change Challenge, and Cycling-Oni Project on behalf of Smart City Mangaluru, Fit India Campaigns, Anti-Drug Drive for Police Force, Safety Awareness Week for Traffic Dept. Beach Clean-Up drives, Save Wildlife & Stop Single Use Plastic to Save Forests on the world environment days etc. During the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the team WERC reached out to the city administration by extending our helping hand in managing the COVID Centres 24×7”.

“In continuation with our tradition, we are pleased to organise ‘Hero Cycles MANGALORE CYCLOTHON 2023’ on SUNDAY, January 8, 2023, a unique cycling rally designed for school kids and their parents, to bring awareness on cycling and road safety. The event is proudly supported by Hero Cycles as the main sponsor and Ideal Ice Cream, Taj Cycle Co, among others as co-sponsors. The event will be flagged off at Mangala Stadium by ACP (Traffic) Mrs Geetha Kulkarni, joined by Mukund Kamath, Managing Partner of Ideal Ice Cream, S M Muthalib of Taj Cycle Co, and Anand Prabhu of Kasharp Fitness. The Cycling route will be via Lady Hill, MCC building, PVS, Bunts Hostel, Dr Ambedkar/Jyothi Circle, Hampankatta, Clock Tower, MG Road, Lady Hill and culminating at Canara School, Urwa Ground, around 8:30 am” added Harnish.

Also speaking on the occasion, Sarvesh Samaga, the President of WE R CYCLING said, ” A post-rally workout will be organised by Kasharp Fitness, after which breakfast will be served to all. A lucky draw is also in place for a chance to win cycles for the registered participants. We are expecting over 1000 participants for the rally, with the support of Volunteers from WERC, Mangalore Runners, and the Mangalore City Traffic Police, manning and guarding the safety of all participants. First-Aid and Ambulance service has been provided by A.J Hospital to aid the participants in case of emergencies. A backup vehicle has been provided by Taj Cycle Co in case of breakdowns”.



.

” Any such event would not be possible for us to organise without help, encouragement and support from the city administration and various institutions. We are sending this communication for your kind information, and look forward to your support and encouragement as always. We also request the public to join in the event to encourage kids and participants, which would go a long way in building a better community for our future generations” added Sarvesh.

Ashwith Rasquinha, the Treasurer, Shyam Prasad N -the Vice President, both of WE R CYCLING and Mubeen S I of Taj Cycle Co was present on the dais during the press meet.

Event Particulars:

Registration: www.wercycling.com

Registration Fee: Rs.20

Reporting Time: 6:30 am

Rally Start time: 7 am

Start Location: Mangala Stadium and ending at the same location

FOR MORE DETAILS CALL: 9110222316

Team We R Cycling Club to Hold Cycle Rally on January 8