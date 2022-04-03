We respect Muslim Leaders who fought for Independence – Minister Eshwarappa

Karkala: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said that the individuals and the political parties have created issues over the Halal and Jhatka in the state.

Minister K S Eshwarappa speaking to media persons at Nitte, Karkala on April 3, said, “Owing to their politics, people of Karnataka are suffering, let people perform the rituals and follow the tradition they want. Let Muslims follow the halal tradition and Hindus follow their Jhatka tradition. When people are following their tradition, why should there be any confusion? The confusion was a conspiracy to divide society”.

Further, the Minister said, “Congress has been playing politics in the name of hijab, the national flag and halal. Congress is following appeasement politics. When Bajrang Dal Activist Harsha was murdered in Shivamogga, Congress did not condemn the incident. Now that the case has been handed over to NIA, I am confident that Harsha’s family will get justice”.

Minister also said, “We respect Muslim leaders who fought for independence and everyone from the community who has respect for the country. However, we will oppose those who shout pro-Pakistan slogans”.