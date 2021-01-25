Spread the love



















‘We should be Good Samaritans without Bias’ – Bishop Emeritus Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza

Karkala: “We should learn to love people regardless caste, creed, culture and nationality like the good Samaritan in the Holy scripture”, said Bishop Emeritus Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, in his homily at St Lawrence Basilica, Karkala on January 25.

Dr Aloysius also said that people should show humanity during the COVID-19 Pandemic and help those in need.

Fr Rolvin Aranha, assistant parish priest of St Francis Xavier parish, Udyavar, Udupi; Fr Rupesh Tauro, assistant parish priest of St Lawrence parish, Bondel, Mangaluru; Fr Denis D’Sa, parish priest of Our Lady of Health Parish, Shirva and Fr Sunil Veigas, parish priest of Our Lady of Mercy parish, Fajir, Mangaluru offered other Masses at the Basilica.

Hundreds of pilgrims, including those who had arrived from neighbouring districts, attended the masses.

Beltangady bishop Dr Lawrence Mukkuzhy will celebrate the Eucharistic Celebration in Kannada at the Basilica on Tuesday, January 26 at 10:00 am.

The masses will also be held at 8:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm on Tuesday.