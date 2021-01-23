Spread the love



















We Suffered During Covid-19 LOCKDOWN, We’re Suffering Again during MSCL Work SHUTDOWN?

We Suffered Huge Losses During Covid-19 LOCKDOWN , We’re Suffering More Losses Again during Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) Work SHUTDOWN?- express grievances Hampankatta Business/shop owners feeling the brunt of the incomplete work of the Hampankatta Junction and putting them in hardship, due to low turnout of customers who are reluctant to visit the area which is in total mess and total disaster? As per rumours since nothing is finalised between MSCL and High Court as of now, the work may not start again until the end of January or early February?

“When the road work was taken up in November 2020, we were glad that with the road being developed, business would also improve. However the main HAMPANKATTA road being closed and the resulting traffic jams, we realised that customers were not willing to come to Hampankatta at all. We lost a lot of our seasonal business as a result. Now the half finished work has stopped completely and we do not know when it will be completed and when we can expect a steady flow of customers. Also being a wedding season where lots of customers visit our bridal shop, but due to this mess no one wants to enter this totally torn area, and we have lost many of our customers. Will MSCL compensate for our losses?”– Ullas Rasquinha, Proprietor, Jerosa Bridal Shop/Jerosa Company, Hampankatta



“As we were getting ready to start improving our business post lockdown, all of a sudden MSCL went ahead with the development of Hampankatta junction, promising us that the project will be completed within a certain time, for which I didn’t mind. But surprisingly putting a hold on the project because of their fault and putting us into hardship and loss in income, is not a good gesture on their part. The parking area around our restaurant is torn down, and the nearby drainage is filled with stagnant waste water emanating terrible stink, which our customers complain about. Who is going to pay back the loss of income incurred during this work shut down when we lack our regular customers, who do not want to visit our restaurant in such a mess and also because of no proper parking”- Ramanath Shenoy, Managing partner, Taj Mahal Cafe Ltd, Hampankatta

“We faced the brunt of lockdown in the month of March 2020 due to Coronavirus lockdown with heavy loss in income, and once again post lockdown we are once again put into this agony where our business has been slow, probably cut down by 50%. People fear to enter the area due to all the digging and no proper arrangement made for people to enter a shop. I am totally upset with the carelessness and negligence on the part of MSCL officials who should have twice before taken the decision to halt the work,thereby putting us into hardship”– Arun D’souza- Proprietor, Coronet Cleaners.

“This is the time our sales are high due to the wedding season, and with all this mess around here I am losing nearly 75gm worth of gold price business per day i.e. around 3.75 lakhs. Customers don’t want to enter the shop since there is no pathway, and also due to BSNL telephone disconnection we can’t accept bank debit or credit cards. Mescom has also temporarily disconnected certain power lines, even corporation water is disconnected. The dust, soil, and pollution has kept our customers away, which is a total loss during this season of making money, instead we are losing money for someone else’s careless mistake, I mean to say MSCL?”– Dhanajaya Palke, Proprietor, Canara Jewellers

Mangaluru: It should be noted that when Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) had violated Construction and Demolition Waste Rules of 2016, and after High Court sent a Notice to Managing Director of MSCL and also Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Sridhar to respond on action he would propose to take for violation of Construction and Demolition Waste Rules by the Smart City Ltd, Sridhar had responded to the HC stating that he would ask the contractors to stop the work if they do not follow the rules. Therefore, on 23 December 2020 Akshy Sridhar, informed the High Court (HC) that the respective contractors will be asked to stall the works related to Smart City project of Mangaluru, till the rules of construction and demolition waste management of 2016 are followed. And due to this the Commuters and motorists had to face the brunt of the goof up created by MSCL. Not Smart at all for a Smart City-Mangaluru? What was the hurry for MSCL to start the project, knowing that the shop/business owners had lost customers/income during lockdown in March 2020. MSCL could have waited for a few more months till the businesses picked up their sales to overcome their losses.



“Without you getting SMARTER, how do you expect to make the CITY SMART? Why are steps as per 2016 rules on construction waste disposal not followed? Why is the Smart City corporation a silent spectator to these violations,” are the questions asked by the High Court, which wanted to know in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Karnataka Legal Services Authority. If you drive, ride or walk around the Hampankatta Junction it is a DISASTER, with mud, soil, dust, pollution and what not due to the Mangaluru smart City Ltd project which was going on since couple of months, but was put on hold by the Managing Director of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL). It should be noted that when MSCL had started a bunch of Smart City projects all at a same time, there was lots of mud, soil, rocks etc that had accumulated when digging of roads/footpaths was done, and with no proper place to dispose off all this construction waste soil/mud/debris, the contractors who were at the helm of all these MSCL projects dumped waste/debris wherever they could find a empty space or leave it near the construction sites.

And when such kind of illegal way of handling of construction waste soil was going on for a while, the High Court (HC) in the month of December 2020, had directed the commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) and MD of MSCL Akshy Sridhar to confirm whether rules relating to disposal of construction waste are being followed when executing 34 works undertaken within the city limits under the Smart City project. A division bench of the high court presided over by Chief Justice A S Oka, which heard a public interest litigation filed by Karnataka Legal Services Authority, took the commissioner severely to task for failing to stick to rules. The bench directed him to appear for hearing on 23 December 2020 through video conferencing facility and provide explanation for the lapse.

Advocate for the petitioner said that there were 34 works undertaken in Mangaluru City under the Smart City project, and said that rules and regulations were not being followed when disposing of waste generated at the sites of these works, duly pointing out that the waste lying at the work sites have not been cleared and this has been creating an impediment for the smooth movement of the people. “Without you getting smarter, how do you expect to make the city smart? Why are steps as per 2016 rules on construction waste disposal not followed? Why is the Smart City corporation a silent spectator to these violations,” asked the High Court .

The court asked the commissioner to respond on action he would propose to take for violation of Construction and Demolition Waste Rules by the Smart City Ltd. The commissioner said he would ask the contractors to stop the work if they do not follow the rules. However, the commissioner said that the contractors have now applied for authorisation. He further stated that infrastructure to enable Smart City to comply with the rules was not available. “Smart City Limited is set up by the state government. If the commissioner of municipal corporation is given charge of managing director of the said company, there is every possibility of conflict of interest. The state will make a statement before the court whether it wants to continue with the practice of appointing the commissioner of Corporation as the managing director of the Smart City Ltd,” the bench said.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar on 23 December had informed the High Court through video conferencing that the various works underway in the city under the Mangaluru Smart City Project will be suspended until the contractors adhere to the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016. Therefore, as of 23 December 2020 all the works pertaining to Smart City project of Mangaluru that are undergoing in city corporation limits were stopped temporarily, after Akshy Sridhar had informed the High Court that the respective contractors will be asked to stall the works related to Smart City project of Mangaluru, till the rules of construction and demolition waste management of 2016 are followed.

It is learnt that the bench, which recorded the statement of the commissioner, said, “During the next inquiry, let the commissioner submit the consolation certificate about the following of rules in the next inquiry. If that certificate satisfies the court, then action will be taken on withdrawing the statement of the MCC commissioner on the stoppage of works. The next hearing in the case was fixed for 20 January 2021, but as of now there have been no positive results, and therefore no work can start soon, it looks like.

These are just a few of the many shop owners on the stretch of Hampankata road/junction are feeling the brunt of the incompletion and stoppage of the ongoing work in that area, which has led them into terrible income loss. What answers will the officials of MSCL, including the MD Akshy Sridhar and a bunch of SMART engineers be giving to these business/shop owners who have faced income loss. Any compensation from the MSCL side to cover up their losses?