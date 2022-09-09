We will act with iron fist against drugs: Goa CM

Panaji: Soon after the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated that his government will act with an iron fist against any place that is used for drug trafficking.

“Our State has zero tolerance towards illegal drug trafficking. My Government will act with an iron fist against any place used for such illegal activity. People involved in these illegal activities won’t be spared either. Crackdown and action will continue,” Sawant tweeted.

Sawant on Wednesday had said that the police were working effectively to destroy the “demand of drugs” and henceforth raids will be conducted on night parties to book those who are caught consuming narcotics.

“Anti-Narcotic Cell has arrested three main drug peddlers. We are taking strict action against drug (trade) in the state. We are filing cases against suppliers and also those who are consuming it in parties. We are trying to destroy the demand (of drugs). Main suppliers were arrested in the last two days,” he had said.

Goa’s BJP government has come under fire since the death of TikTok star Sonali Phogat to whom methamphetamine drugs were allegedly given, while she was partying in Curlies restaurant in Anjuna.

Since the death of Phogat in Goa, state police have raided many places at Anjuna and arrested drug peddlers and also those who were found consuming drugs.

The demolition squad on Friday early morning had begun demolishing the Curlies nightclub, following the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), however the Supreme Court later stayed the demolition.

