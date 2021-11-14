Spread the love



















We will crackdown on those involved: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: “We will crackdown on those involved in the Bitcoin issue,” CM Basavaraj Bommai assured here on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons after paying tributes to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary Bommai said that there is no question of sparing anyone who is involved. “Our government is open on this issue. We are the one who exposed this case. It is our government which recommended the ED and CBI to probe the case. ED is conducting the probe and CBI has taken it to Interpol as well. All the necessary information has been provided for these agencies “.

We will be merciless, no one will be spared

If those involved are found to have perpetrated any fraud on the interests of the country, state or any individuals “we will act mercilessly against them, Bommai asserted.

We need not learn lessons from those who allowed the accused to go scot-free

Reacting to the questions raised by AICC incharge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, Bommai in a strong retaliation said, “we have replied to his 6 questions. If the case had a Karnataka connect since 2016 why their own government did not probe the case then. Why the then Congress CM and ministers did not pay attention to it They released the accused Srikrisha who was arrested. They could have acted seriously even when the accused sought anticipatory bail. Why are you raising all the questions with us after deliberately allowing the case to attain mega proportion. We need not learn lessons from those who allowed the accused to go scotfree” Bommai said

It would be better for them to provide the documents, if any, to ED for effective investigation. Bommai added.

Intellectual Bankruptcy

Surjewala’s efforts to project the issue as a major scam reflects his intellectual bankruptcy. It is not appropriate for a national spokesperson of a national party to indulge in such act just based on a Twitter handle. He should speak with circumstantial evidence, Bommai said.

Replying to questions on confusions aboute seized Bitcoins, the CM said, accused Srikrisha had claimed an account of a Bitcoin exchange as his own personal account.

