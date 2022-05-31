We will form Taskforce at Village Level against Love Jihad – Sunil K R

Udupi: “Under the leadership of Bajarangdal and Durgavahini we will form Taskforce at the Village level against Love Jihad. Using the task force we can save Hindu girls who are lured into Love Jihad. We are ready to teach a lesson to those who are involved in Love Jihad activities and we know very well to use the Trishul against those involved in such Love Jihad activities”, said BD state Convener Sunil K R.

He was speaking after participating in the protest on May 31, demanding Justice in the Uppinkudru Shilpa Devadiga case.

Addressing the protesters Sunil said, “There is a team actively working using innocent Hindu girls by luring and converting them to Islam. BD and VHP are continuously protesting against Love Jihad but still, our Hindu girls are exploited. The Hindu community should be aware of such cases”.

Sunil further said, “The police department has arrested Aziz who was involved in this case. We are demanding the department to arrest his wife Salma. The State Government should provide Rs 10 Lakh compensation to Shilpa’s family.”

VHP zonal Secretary Sharan Pumplwell said, “It is unfortunate that Shilpa Devadiga lost her life to Love Jihad. Even though this is a big incident, Kundapur town is calm and quiet. Shilpa Devadiga died due to torture by Muslim Youth and no one is ready to raise their voice. This type of silence is not good for our society. Our Hindu Community of Kundapur should come out on the streets and protest”.

Sharan Pumplwell further said, “For the last six years, Aziz was exploiting Shilpa and she went into depression. It is not a suicide but a preplanned murder. We are fighting against Love Jihad for the last 20 years and the fight will continue”.

VHP district secretary Dinesh Mendon also spoke on the occasion. VHP leader Premananda Katkere, BD coordinator Bhujanga Kulal, VHP district Vice president Sridhar Bijoor, Matr Shakthi Pramuk Poornima Suresh and others were present.