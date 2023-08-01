We will not tolerate Officials Showing Negligence and Delay in Responding to People’s Problems – CM

Udupi: “We will not tolerate Officials showing negligence and delay in responding to people’s problems. Those who are not ready to address people’s problems can quit their position. There are enough officers to serve the people”, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was speaking after chairing the Udupi District Progress Review Meeting at the Zilla Panchayat Auditorium, Manipal here on August 1.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned the officials not to politicize people’s work. Party politics should be done only during elections. Officials get their position, salary and benefits from the tax paid by the people. District-level officials should not limit their work in the office, field visits are mandatory. The SP should visit every police station. FIR has to be filed when there are complaints, he said.

Rs 5 lakh compensation should be given if any house is completely damaged due to rain. Compensation should be given to the damaged house irrespective of whether the house is built on the person’s land or not, whether there is a title deed or not. He instructed the officers to give priority to rebuilding the house.

A thorough survey should be done regarding the damage caused by the rains. The loss of crops should be compensated without fail. Those affected by the loss of crops should be encouraged to grow alternative crops. After paying the compensation for the crop loss, all necessary facilities including seed and fertilizer to grow alternative crops, should be provided. He suggested that a solution should be found for the leaf spot disease in areca palms with the help of scientists.

Bridges should be built to avoid disasters caused by pedestrian bridges in rural areas. He instructed PWD officials that a plan should be prepared jointly by NREGA and PWD to construct bridges. Work should be completed within two years, he said.

Udupi district which ranked first in the health index in 2015, has slipped to 18th position. The Chief Minister took the District Health officer to task for the district dropping to 18th position with the increase in maternal and child mortality rate. Udupi is a district with well-educated people. Is the DHO not responsible for the decline, the Chief Minister questioned. He said that Udupi should be brought back to first place. The CM instructed the district in-charge minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, to look into the matter. He also said that if no improvement is found, DHO should be suspended.

Taking the district education officers to task for the Udupi district falling to 13th position in the educational index, the CM questioned whether this fall does not make the officers ashamed and sad. He warned that stringent action will be taken if the district does not see any improvement by the next term.

The chief minister questioned the Superintendent of Police about the increase in potholes on the roads, the rise in accidents and deaths and the increase in cyber crimes in the district and asked what action has been taken to stop such crimes. When there was no suitable reply, the CM said that it is the responsibility of the police department to ensure safety measures. He gave clear instructions to the Public Works Department officials and Police Department to manage things effectively.

Udupi District Minister In-charge Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Fisheries and inland transport Minister Mankala Vaidya, MLAs Sunil Kumar, Yashpal Suvarna, Suresh Shetty Gurme, Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Gururaj Gantihole, MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary, Manjunath Bhandary, Deputy Commissioner Dr Vidya Kumari and others were present.

