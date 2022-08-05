‘We Will Thoroughly Sleuth into Communal Cases from 2015’- ADGP Alok Kumar

Mangaluru: The Additional Director-General of Police(law and order), Alok Kumar was back in Mangaluru to check on the progress of the killings of Masood, Praveen and Fazil that have rocked the state. During his visit here, ADGP directed officers to relook at all prominent communal cases reported after 2015 in the erstwhile Dakshina Kannada district.



Following a meeting with city police officers and those in the western range, briefed the media saying, ” Our police force will scrutinise the follow-up action on all communal murders in the region after 2015. We need to look at the status of the cases, the accused and what preventive actions like the Goondas Act were taken. I have directed the police to keep tabs on the trial in important cases like the Deepak Rao murder case, Sharath Madiwala murder case and so on,” .



He further said “In some cases, the accused and those on warranties are still on the run. For instance, Naushad is still absconding in the Pinky Nawaz assault case. They will be declared proclaimed offenders and steps will be taken to attach their properties. We will also find out whether there is any pressure on complainants and witnesses to turn hostile. The police will keep an eye on the activities of those who got acquitted or were released on bail. We need to break the cycle,”



The ADGP, along with city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, visited the district prison that houses the accused and undertrials of communal incidents and rowdyism. On some murder accused having links with some organisations, Kumar said the police will study the structure of the organisations and will closely follow them.

He also said that Border check posts will be strengthened with CCTV cameras, and that a border crime meeting with officers from Kerala will be held in the next two months. The police will keep a hawk’s eye on sensitive areas.

ADGP Kumar also said, “The accused arrested in the Fazil murder case are in police custody. Investigation does not only mean arrests. If the investigation is not taken forward in the right direction, they could get bail or be acquitted easily. I am confident that there would be more arrests in the Praveen Nettaru murder case, and also in Fazil case”

Like this: Like Loading...