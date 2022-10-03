Weapons Carried during Durga Daud procession, Organisations demand action

Udupi: Various organisations have demanded the police department take action against the Durga Daud organisers. They allege that the Durga Daud procession taken out in Udupi City on Sunday, October 2 was armed with several people carrying swords.

The Durga Daud marathon which was flagged off near Kadiyali Temple passed through Kalsanka – City Bus stand – Service Bus stand – KM Marg – Diana Circle – Thenkupete and Culminated at the open ground at Rajangana.

The Video had gone viral on social media that the procession taken out by the members was armed in the front row with several men carrying swords.

Udupi district DSS member Sundar Mastar said that the procession had permission from the police. Did the police give permission to carry arms? In fact, those who carried arms had clearly violated the Arms Act, which has stringent provisions of imprisonment for such violations. The police department should file a case against the organisers, he demanded.

Minister Sunil Kumar, MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Lalaji R Mendon, Sukumar Shetty, former minister Pramod Madhwaraj and other leaders participated in the procession.

Like this: Like Loading...