‘Wear Helmet Save Lives’, Udupi Police Create Awareness with Bike Jatha

Udupi: The district police, in associations with various organizations, held a bike jatha, to create awareness on wearing helmets that save riders from injury and death, on February 3.

The Awareness Jatha was flagged off by the Additional Superintendent of Police Kumarachandra near Jodukatte, Udupi. The Jatha passed through Diana Circle- KM Marg – Service Bus-stand -City Bus-stand – Kalsanka – MGM and Culminated at Manipal.

Addressing the gathering, ASP Kumarachandra said that the main reason for this Bike Jatha is to create awareness for two-wheeler riders to compulsory use helmets. Many two-wheeler riders have lost their lives without wearing good quality helmets.

Briefing about the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) vehicles, Kumarchandra said, “If the Udupi district citizens need help during an emergency, accident, murder, robbery or any act of crime, they can call 112 instead of 100. This service is also available for women, children and senior citizens. Calls to 112 from any part of the district will be responded and ERSS will be available 24 hours a day”.

Sadananda Nayak DySP Udupi, Sakthivelu PSI Udupi, Timmesh B N PSI Malpe, Violet Femina PSI women station, Abdul Khader PSI Traffic were present.



