Wear the Right ‘FOOTWEAR’ during Your Walking Exercise at Kadri Park

Mangaluru: “These Boots (Shoes) are made for walking, And that’s just what they’ll do. One of these days these boots (shoes), Are gonna walk all over you. Are you ready for Boots (shoes)? Start Walking…”- these are lyrics by Singer Nancy Sinatra. That’s right–put on those shoes and get ready for that great healthy walk, and for that, there is no other better place than Kadri Park, in the City. The Kadri Park is an ideal location for anyone- seniors, adults, young and kids to have a leisure stroll. A decade back, this park was not used much by walkers, but lately, with the change in a healthy lifestyle, and also after much renovation done at the park, Kadri Park has encouraged more and more people to enjoy the health and social benefits of regular brisk walking. This Park also allows people to get out in the mornings or evenings to enjoy the beauty of nature.

Kadri Park is the City’s safest and most desirable walking location since it offers a couple of kilometres of walking path which is suitable for both those who can withstand only short periods of exercise and endurance, and those speed walkers who want to cover extra distance at once. For those with limited walking ability because of age, infirmity or disability, the Park has paths with better surfaces and no stiles. For those who wish to enjoy leisurely walks, especially with strollers or children, the green spacious lawn is ideal-you can have family games or get-togethers on the lawn. Whether you are visiting Kadri Park for the first time or are a frequent park-goer, you can learn fascinating facts about the Park’s history and its role in the City’s culture. Kadri Park is also a natural magnet for dog owners and their furry little friends.

What I have noticed is that not all but quite several walkers don’t wear the right footwear- either they are in sandals/chappals/crocs-few days ago I noticed a couple wearing dress shoes. I contrast with what singer Nancy Sinatra has to say-“These shoes are NOT for walking. Wearing proper walking shoes is a fundamental element in maintaining the correct walking technique, as well as preventing injury. Shoes are tools. Without the correct tools, you are likely to hurt yourself, making you more prone to suffer further and more severe injuries in the future. Selecting the right shoe for your foot type may be a basic concept to some, yet walkers often overlook this simple step, and as a result, suffer from preventable injuries.

As per a local orthopaedic, Bio-mechanics refers to the internal and external forces of the human body and the manner in which these forces affect the human body. This means every movement that your foot makes in the act of walking affects other parts of your body. If your shoes don’t provide the necessary support for the arches and heels, they prevent the essential range of motion in the foot. When your feet are not able to function properly, other parts of your body must overcompensate. When your body overcompensates, it is common to suffer from pain in the heels, ankles, knees, hips and lower back. The pain in these joints can then lead to weakness and further injury.

Being comfortable while you walk affects your distance, speed and endurance. Continuing your routine of walking depends greatly on the benefits you gain; no one wants to walk any distance, speed or amount of time while you are uncomfortable or in pain. You need to find a shoe that fits your foot. If you have the correct shoes, you can preserve a healthy and injury-free walking schedule. Finding the right shoes is surprisingly easy. Most shoe stores offer a free foot analysis by staff that are trained to advise you of the best type of shoe for you. Another option for determining which shoe is most suitable for you is to have a podiatrist or a sports medicine expert evaluate your foot type and the specific needs of shoes for your foot type. Generally, these professionals assess your feet by determining the needs for your arch and heel support.

Paying for the proper shoes can be costly. You may pay more for a shoe that is tailored for your specific foot type, but the price you’ll pay does not compare with the cost you would have to disburse for injuries. Buying the correct shoe impacts how your entire body can function without unnecessary injury or pain; therefore, paying a higher price for shoes is a valuable investment in the overall health and performance of your body. Replacing your shoes regularly is important for staying free of injury and pain. As per the research done, you should replace your shoes every 350 to 400 miles, or about every six months. The midsole is the part of the shoe sole between the bottom of the shoe and the upper part of the shoe-the utility of the midsole can decrease due to inclement weather, excessive weight and terrain.

Sometimes things happen to keep you from sticking to a regular walking program. Don’t be too hard on yourself when this happens. You don’t have to let a few days off sabotage your plan to reach a higher level of fitness and improved health. Just revisit your goals and get walking. You’ll be glad you started your walking spree -Even though the first steps of any journey can be the most difficult, it helps to keep your goals foremost in your mind. So remember, once you take that first step, you’re on the way to an important destination — BETTER HEALTH. But please make sure you wear the right ‘SHOES MADE FOR WALKING!’