‘Wearing Hijab is My Fundamental Right’ – Student Files Writ Petition in High Court

Udupi: A girl student who was protesting to be allowed to wear the Hijab inside the classroom has approached the high court and filed a writ petition demanding Hijab as a fundamental right.

Resham Farooq, a girl student of Udupi Govt Girls PU College filed a writ petition and appealed to the high court to announce wearing the Hijab as her fundamental right Under the constitution article 14 and 15.

On behalf of the girl Resham, Advocates Shatabish Shivanna, Arnava A Bagalvadi and Abhishek Janardhan have filed a writ petition to the high court. The college administration should not object to wearing the Hijab inside the classroom.

The advocates have also appealed to the court to grant an interim direction to the college administration, to allow the students to wear the Hijab inside the classroom.