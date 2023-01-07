Weather bureau warns of heavy rain, flooding in Philippines

Manila: Residents in central and southern Philippines are bracing for heavy rain that can trigger flooding and landslides in these areas this weekend, the state weather bureau warned on Saturday.

It said a low-pressure area is now located some 735 km east of Mindanao, adding the brewing storm will bring “moderate to heavy rain showers” in the southern and central regions in the next 24 hours, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides remain possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” the bureau warned.

However, it said the “weather disturbance is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours”.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries globally, mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and the Pacific typhoon belt.

On average, the country experiences 20 typhoons yearly, some of which are intense and destructive.

Since Christmas Eve, rain-induced landslides and flooding have killed at least 52, affecting over 680,000 people across the Philippines.