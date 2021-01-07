Spread the love



















Weather improves in J&K, Ladakh after 4 days



Srinagar: After four days of inclement weather triggering heavy snow/rain, there was marked improvement on Thursday as the local meteorological (MeT) department forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for the next seven days.

Authorities continued their efforts on Thursday to restore road connectivity, water and electricity supply throughout the valley while the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday.

Air traffic was restored from the Srinagar international airport on Thursday after remaining shut for three days.

Srinagar had minus 0.8, Pahalgam minus 2.5 and Gulmarg minus 8.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 10.0, Kargil minus 12.6 and Drass minus 15.9 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 9.5, Katra 8.0, Batote minus 3.8, Banihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah 1.6 as the minimum temperature.

The ongoing 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ will end on January 31.

In Jammu division, as per the local tradition the intense winter cold ends on ‘Lohri’ festival which is celebrated on January 13 every year.