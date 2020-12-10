Spread the love



















Weather to improve in J&K, Ladakh



Srinagar: Night temperatures improved further in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday due to a cloud cover as the weather office forecast another spell of snow and rain starting Saturday.

“Weather is likely to improve from today afternoon, but we are expecting another spell of snow/rain on December 12. The system is likely to be less intense then though,” an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar recorded 3.3, Pahalgam 0.1 and Gulmarg minus 3.4 as the minimum temperatures while Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 2.5 and Kargil minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city recorded 10.4, Katra 8.7, Batote 4.5, Bannihal 3.0 and Bhaderwah 2.5 degrees Celsius.