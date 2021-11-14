Spread the love



















Web Wise: Veer Rajwant Singh on relationship between an actor and the Internet



Mumbai: Veer Rajwant Singh made a mark for himself with his relatable performances in short format quirky videos. Following the success and appreciation, the actor made a switch to mini series, TV series and web shows.

The latest addition to his list of shows is The Zoom Studios’ ‘The Reunion – Chal Chalein Apne Ghar’, where he plays the character of a son trying to mend the relationship with his father.

Commenting on the relationship between an actor and the Internet in a hyper-connected modern world, he says, “Professionally, as an actor, at the end of the day, what you get with the Internet is more audience, more visibility and more engagement.”

While the Internet may be the reason behind his rise to prominence and widespread recognition, he doesn’t like to spend much time on the Internet. When quizzed about how he views the medium on a personal level, the actor said, “This whole circle (of the content industry) is about making sure you’re out there, you’re not lost.”

“I try to enter the loop whenever my new show comes up. So, as an actor professionally, it works. Personally, I’m not that much of a fan of the Internet in my pocket. I’m moving towards a life where I would just try to not have the Internet in my pocket.”

