Spread the love



















Webinar at St Aloysius PU College on ‘Study and Career Opportunities in France & Europe’

Mangaluru: A webinar on the topic, ‘Study and Career Opportunities in France and Europe’ was organized by the French Association, St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangaluru on 05 December 2020.

Reynol Barnes, Internal Auditor at Société Générale in Paris, France was the resource person for the webinar. Barnes, a native of Udupi began his career in Infosys, before moving to Paris. He pursued a Masters in Management, with a specialization in Finance from ESCP Business School, which has been recognized as the fifth best business school in the world by Financial Times. He has been working as an internal auditor at Société Générale from 2018.

Barnes highlighted the educational and career opportunities in France and Europe. He enlightened the students about the educational system in France and the top ranked schools for various subjects such as business, hotel management and engineering. He briefed about the general admission procedure for schools, various scholarships, financial and emotional cost of living in France. Mr Barnes also spoke about the recruiters, employment opportunities, and guided the participants to resources that would aid them in their future educational and professional careers in France and Europe. The participants’ questions pertaining to education and professional life were answered as well, by Barnes.

Mark Pereira, lecturer in French at St Aloysius Pre-University College introduced and welcomed the resource person and Shloka of I PUC, proposed the vote of thanks. The webinar was moderated by Vyshnavi J S of II PUC. Around 140 participants from St Aloysius PU College and professionals from France, Dubai, Delhi, Pondicherry, Kerala and Mangalore, participated in the webinar.



