Webinar Discussing Citizens & Politicians collaborating on Ward Committees in City on 12 Feb

Mangaluru: Janaagraha’s 9th City Politics Webinar – ‘Citizens and Politicians join hands for Ward Committees in Mangaluru’ will be held on February 12 at 10.30 am. The webinar will have a panel discussion with Honourable Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, MCC Standing Committee on Taxation, Finance and Appeals Chairman Kiran Kumar, Corporator of Falnir Ward and Former Mayor Smt Jacintha Vijay Alfred, Corporator of Bendoor Ward Naveen D’Souza, Corporator of Katipalla North Smt Shamshad Aboobakar and Corporator of Bengre Muneeb Bengre. (Also Read : ‘Ward Committees in 60 MCC Wards MAY be formed on 15 February?’- Assures MCC Commissioner

The citizen panel will have Urban Research Centre Project Coordinator Harini Shetty, Senior Journalist Raghuram Rao, Past Lions District Governor, District 317-D Shri Lion MJF Allwyn Patrao, Social Activist G K Bhat and MCC Civic Group Co-Founder Nigel Albuquerque. The 9th City Politics conversation will aim to find how elected representatives, officials and citizens will collaborate to make the new decentralized model of urban governance a success.

“We are very excited about ward committees finally coming together. We cordially invite all the citizens of Mangaluru to hear from their commissioner, elected Corporators and have an interaction. Janaagraha is organising this event to ensure a smooth and productive beginning of ward committees in Mangaluru, where citizens, city corporation and politicians work together constructively towards better Mangaluru,” said Srinivas Alavilli, Head, Civic Participation at Janaagraha.

Citizens can attend the session on Zoom https://zoom.us/j/91741418991 on February 12 at 10.30 am.

About City Politics :

‘City Politics’ is an initiative by Janaagraha Centre of Citizenship and Democracy, a non-profit NGO that was established in 2001. Through City Politics, we aim to redefine what politics should ideally mean for our cities. In our efforts, we don’t want to look at politics from the conventional lens of ‘party politics’ but ‘politics’ of anything that affects our quality of life.

Hence with the City Politics Conversations, we hope to connect with & create a thriving community of people passionate about urban politics, policies, concerns, challenges and reforms across neighbourhoods and cities.

About Janaagraha:

Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy is a non-profit trust in the Jana group co-founded by Swati Ramanathan and Ramesh Ramanathan in 2001. Janaagraha’s mission is to transform quality of life in India’s cities and towns. It works with citizens to catalyse active citizenship in city neighbourhoods and with governments to institute reforms to city governance (what we call “City-Systems”).

The “City-Systems” framework is a whole-of-systems approach to solving for India’s cities and comprises four distinct yet interdependent components: Urban Planning and Design (master plans, design standards for public utilities), Urban Capacities and Resources (municipal finance, municipal staffing and technology), Political Leadership (empowerment, legitimacy) and Transparency and Citizen Participation (public disclosures, citizen participation, service level guarantees and grievance redressal).

Event Details:

Date: February 12 at 10.30 am

For More Details Contact:

Sandhya C D’Souza

Senior Associate, Citizens Communication, Janaagraha

+91 9448895400