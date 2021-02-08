Spread the love



















Webinar on ‘Career Opportunities in Library Science and Information Technology’ at St Aloysius P U C

Mangaluru: Library and Information Science (LIS) is an interdisciplinary field that applies the practices, perspectives, and tools of management, information technology, education, and other areas to libraries. The importance of Library Science has increased and is constantly evolving by incorporating new topics like database management, information architecture and knowledge management.

To provide an exposure to the students in these areas St Aloysius P U College organised a webinar on ‘Career Opportunities in Library Science and Information Technology’. The resource person for the session was Dr Shivananda Bhat K, Chief Librarian, MAHE, Manipal. In his 30 years of Professional Career he has published several papers in journals and conference proceedings. His current areas of interest include Information literacy and research support series.

Dr Shivananda Bhat K gave insights into the structure and the functioning of a library. He presented an overview of various courses that could be taken in library science and the details of how and where students can pursue them. Dr Bhat provided various career prospects available in Library Science and Information Technology and the current trends in the field. Dr Shivananda also answered questions from the students at the end of the webinar. The session helped the students to discover and broaden their knowledge on the wide range of career options in library science.

Ms Akshatha Hegde, Joint secretary, Library Association accorded a warm welcome to all the participants and introduced the resource person to the virtual gathering. Ms Delcita D’Souza, Student President delivered the vote of thanks. The programme was coordinated by Mrs Shirley D’Souza, and Mrs Nisha Kamath, Staff in charge of the Library Association. E-certificates were awarded to all the participants. Around 150 students registered and benefited from this interactive webinar.