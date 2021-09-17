Spread the love



















Webinar on Covid-19 appropriate behaviours and home-based care

The COVID 19 pandemic has led to unprecedented and unanticipated challenges requiring collective action from all in order to break the chain of the spread of the virus. While the Government has brought about necessary measures to curb the pandemic, there is a need to reinforce the importance of preventive measures and practices in a sustained manner, to deal with the disease over the long run.

Hence, Caritas India, Caritas Humanitarian Aid & Relief Initiatives Singapore, Canara Organization for Development and Peace®Mangaluru in collaboration with the Department of Social Work, Mangalore University organized a webinar on " Awareness on Covid-19 behaviours, home-based care of asymptomatic and mild cases, and vaccination" on 16.09.2021.

Lenet Gonsalves, Programme Manager of CODP being the resource person sensitized the students on the importance of abiding by covid appropriate behaviours to avoid further spread of the disease, requirement of home isolation for mild cases, remedies to improve immunity. Information of mega vaccination drives which will be held on 17 September 2021 was shared with the students.

Few students shared their experiences as to how the pandemic has affected them personally.

Vinutha Rai, MSW faculty moderated the programme.

92 students attended the webinar and were provided with e-certificates.

