Webinar on ‘Health Wellness & Lifestyle Management’ organized at St Aloysius PUC

Mangaluru: During this pandemic, maintaining Physical and Mental health and Lifestyle management have become very important to all, especially for the youth. In this regard the Department of Physical Education, St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangaluru organised a webinar for staff and students on ‘Health wellness and lifestyle management’.

Dr C Venkatesh, Chairman of Department of Studies in Physical Education and Sports Science, University of Mysore, was the guest speaker. He referred to health as a state of complete harmony of body, mind and spirit and explained the importance of being healthy. He felt that to ensure good health one must eat lightly, breathe deeply, live moderately, cultivate cheerfulness, and maintain an interest in life.

Dr Venkatesh also gave information about the benefits of doing yoga, and the contribution of yoga in stress management. The interactive webinar helped the students to get an insight to physical and health related fitness programmes, true sportsmanship and how the leadership qualities of a sportsman should be applied in our day to day activities for a better lifestyle.

Karthik Shenoy, Sports Coordinator introduced the chief guest and welcomed the gathering. Mrs Usha A J, Physical Director proposed the vote of thanks.

