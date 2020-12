Spread the love



















Webinar on Human Rights and the Future of Indian Democracy

Speakers:

Teesta Setelvad (Rights Advocate and Activist, Journalist, Educationist, Secretary, Citizens for Justice and Peace)

Henri Tiphagne (Advocate, Executive Director, People’s Watch, Secretary, Human Rights Defenders Alert – India)

Moderator

Cedric Prakash SJ (Human rights Activist)

Time: Dec 10, 2020 06:00 – 7.15 PM India