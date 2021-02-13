Spread the love



















Webinar on ‘PHARMACOVIGILANCE IN HOMOEOPATHY’ at FMHMC

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College is one among the 42 institutions of AYUSH designated as Peripheral Pharmacovigilance Centre (PPvC) in Homoeopathy under the Central Sector Scheme introduced by the Ministry of AYUSH, New Delhi. The objective of the scheme is to promote pharmacovigilance in the field of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani & Homoeopathy (ASU&H) drugs. Pharmacovigilance is defined as the detection, assessment and prevention of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADR) in humans.

A nationwide awareness programme has been initiated and funded by the Ministry of AYUSH, New Delhi for ASU&H drugs to develop a system-wise database of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) and to collect, collate and analyze data to establish evidence-based recommendations towards clinical safety of ASU&H drugs. It also aims to undertake surveillance of misleading and improper advertisements of ASU&H drugs for regulatory actions.

Long since, ASU&H systems are being practised in India and a widespread concept prevails that the drugs used are of “natural” origin and are “safe” and the long-term use of these medicines that’s based on tradition assures both safety and efficacy.

ASU&H systems of medicines are practised by the principles laid in their pharmacopoeias. But, some drugs are available over the counter without authentic prescriptions. Further when ASU&H medicines are used in conjunction with other medicines, there is a possibility of drug interactions. Currently, the majority of adverse events related to the use of ASU&H products that are reported are attributed either due to poor product quality or to improper use.

In this era of globalization and the growing usage of ASU&H drugs, concerns are being raised with regard to their clinical safety, thus inclusion of traditional medicines under Pharmacovigilance has become necessary.

On this account, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College FMHMC is hosting a Free webinar on ‘PHARMACOVIGILANCE IN HOMOEOPATHY’ which is aimed at providing an insight into observing, reporting and documenting the ADRs related to Homoeopathic medicines.

The primary audience for this online awareness programme will be Homoeopathic medical practitioners, Teaching faculty, Medical Officers, Postgraduates & Interns of Homoeopathic Medical Colleges and Technical & Quality control staff of Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical companies. We appeal to everyone to join this webinar for the development of the ADR database and enhance the safety for use of Homoeopathic medicines.

The webinar will be hosted on Zoom platform on 19th February 2021, from 2.00pm to 4.00pm.

The webinar will be hosted on Zoom platform on 19th February 2021, from 2.00pm to 4.00pm.

Kindly register before 16th February 2021