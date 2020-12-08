Spread the love



















Webinar on “Prevention and Control of HIV/AIDS” held at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Al-Empower, HR Forum of PG Department of Social Work and Department of MA Journalism and Mass Communication of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) conducted a webinar on “Prevention and Control of HIV/AIDS” through Google Meet on 3rd December 2020 which was attended by the students and staff of various institutions of Mangalore.

The resource person, Dr Pracheth Raghuveer, an Assistant Professor from the Department of Community Medicine, Yenepoya Medical College and an alumnus of St Aloysius Institution spoke about the burden, causative factors, clinical features, prevention and control of HIV/AIDS. He also gave further insights about the role of Medical Social Workers and the student community in facilitating care and providing support to people living with HIV/AIDS. He also emphasised about what needs to be done to eradicate stigma associated with this disease. Further, Dr Pracheth explained the audience about the significance of World AIDS Day with focus on the theme for World AIDS Day 2020. The talk was followed by a question and answer session.

Programme was also attended by Rev Fr Marcel Rodrigues, SJ, HOD-Department of Journalism and Dr Vidya Vinutha Dsouza- Convenor of the programme and the Coordinator of Al-Empower HR Forum of PG Department of Social Work.