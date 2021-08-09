Webinar on ‘Promoting Awareness about Drug Abuse’ under Aug 2021 Events Scheduled for AKAM

Spread the love



















Webinar on ‘Promoting Awareness about Drug Abuse’ under the August 2021 events scheduled for AKAM, held on 9 August 2021

Mangaluru : While the country is commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an intensive campaign that started on 12th March 2021 as a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of our independence, the officers of Central Excise & Central taxes (GST) and Customs Commissionerates, Mangaluru jointly conducted a webinar on 9th August 2021 at 03:00 PM promoting “Awareness about Drug Abuse”. Around 500 students from 15 colleges across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada and officers of CBIC- Mangaluru including Customs, CGST, DRI, DGGI, Audit and PAO attended the session.

Imamuddin Ahmad, IRS, Commissioner of Central Excise, Central Taxes (GST) & Customs, Mangaluru hosted the webinar. After the welcome address by Joannes George, Joint Commissioner of Customs, Imamuddin Ahmad, Commissioner of Central Excise, Central Taxes (GST) & Customs, Mangaluru, spoke about the challenges that our country is facing, mainly because of its location between the world’s two largest areas of illicit opium production– the Golden Crescent and the Golden Triangle.

He explained the ill effects of the three main drugs – Heroin, Cannabis and Cocaine, on the human body and the damage it causes on the physical and mental health of the people. The connection between Drugs and organized crime, terrorism and insurgency were also explained to the college students in a crisp manner. Elaborating on the various steps taken to curb the drug menace, he detailed the steps taken at the international and national levels. He also applauded the noteworthy work in drug seizures done by DRI and Customs, all over the country.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, IPS, who was the guest speaker, addressing the gathering, he said that youth is most susceptible to drug abuse. He explained that people from all strata of society, from labourers to students of medical and engineering colleges are involved in this, either as consumers or peddlers. The movement of drugs is usually from across state borders like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Naxal Controlled Zones and the money from those drugs is used to fund illegal activities by anti-social elements.

He also emphasized on the fact that drugs can directly lead to various types of offences in public spaces like nuisance and since the person is under influence of drugs, it can lead to petty crimes like theft, robbery etc… to even serious crimes like murders. He also mentioned that drug addicts have very high chances of depression leading to suicide. He stressed the point that drugs are like termites that can destroy society as a whole and it is in the hands of the youth to come together to eradicate this menace in our society.

