Webinar on ‘Reproductive Choice of Women: A Fundamental Right’ at st Aloysius College

Reproductive choice is very significant to the universal right for physical and mental well-being enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in other international human rights conventions and agreements brought out from time to time. Over the last decade, the juridical institutions in India have issued several noteworthy decisions recognizing women’s reproductive rights as part of the “inalienable survival rights” implicitly protected under the fundamental right to life. The webinar attempts to sensitize both men and women on the understanding of this subsumed right under Right to Life i.e., reproductive choice of women is a fundamental right.

The international webinar will focus on the following aspects:

– To sensitize both men and women on what reproductive choice of women means and why it is a fundamental right

– Which are the different circumstances in which this reproductive choice of women gives protection to women (in cases of rape, child marriage, etc.)

– To bring a change in the mindset of both men and women in recognizing and accepting this right