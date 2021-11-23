Webinar on ‘Reproductive Choice of Women: A Fundamental Right’ at st Aloysius College
Zoom:https://us02web.zoom.us/
Passcode: 453122
Reproductive choice is very significant to the universal right for physical and mental well-being enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in other international human rights conventions and agreements brought out from time to time. Over the last decade, the juridical institutions in India have issued several noteworthy decisions recognizing women’s reproductive rights as part of the “inalienable survival rights” implicitly protected under the fundamental right to life. The webinar attempts to sensitize both men and women on the understanding of this subsumed right under Right to Life i.e., reproductive choice of women is a fundamental right.
The international webinar will focus on the following aspects:
– To sensitize both men and women on what reproductive choice of women means and why it is a fundamental right
– Which are the different circumstances in which this reproductive choice of women gives protection to women (in cases of rape, child marriage, etc.)
– To bring a change in the mindset of both men and women in recognizing and accepting this right
– To enable specific, actionable women related recommendations to central, state and local governments
The programme will be presided over by Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal of St. Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru along with the Convenor of the webinar Dr Rose Veera D Souza, Dean of Faculty of Arts and HOD, Political Science. The entire program is overseen by the Program Coordinator, Mrs. Maria Shaila D’Souza, Asst Prof. from Dept of Political Science.
Our Esteemed Panellists and the themes they Address:
1. Dr. Ute Ritz-Deutch, Ph.D., Instructor at SUNY Cortland, State University of New York, United States, and Area Coordinator of New York State at Amnesty International USA
Theme: Reproductive Rights of Women: Human Rights Perspective- KEYNOTE
2. Dr Rita Noronha, Director, Centre for Development Studies & Education, Mangaluru.
Theme: Reproductive Rights of Women – An Area for Gender Sensitization
3. Dr Bijoya Roy, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Women’s Development Studies, New Delhi
Theme: Reproductive rights and Public Health
4. Ms. Flavia Agnes, women’s rights lawyer, pioneer of the women’s movement in India and co-founder of MAJLIS
Theme: Reproductive Rights of Women & Indian Constitution
Through this webinar the interactions aim to gather key inputs on what obstructs the realization of reproductive choice of women and probably identify communities that are largely affected on grounds of religion, caste, or community to facilitate policy formulation at the concerned level of administration. Hence it aims to spread sufficient awareness through the target group—adolescent boys and girls, adults, teachers, students, representatives of local administration, members of NGO and the general public.
Coordinator: Dr ROSE VEERA D SOUZA
Associate Professor, Dept of Political Science, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru-575003
Mobile: +91 9448026838; Email : roseveera_dsouza@staloysius.
Convenor: Mrs. Maria Shaila D’Souza
Assistant Professor, Dept of Political Science, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru-575003
Mobile: +91 9480109136; Email : maria_shaila@staloysius.edu.in
PS: Those interested can register at: https://forms.gle/