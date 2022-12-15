Website Impact! 98% of Mangaluru City Corporation Building Premises CLEANED

Mangaluru: Talk about the magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com is getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or a couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic problems through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.

Following the article The Front Side of the MCC Building looks CLEAN but Incredibly DIRTY on the Back Side, the concerned authorities including MCC Commissioner Akshay Sridhar have rectified the problem by cleaning at least 98% of the filth that was lying behind the MCC building, including rusted vehicles.

BEFORE…..



Everyone has heard the saying “Never judge a book by its cover-but judge what is inside it .” Well, that certainly is true when applied to everyday life. Most of us tend to look at one’s external appearance and draw a short conclusion about their character when we first observe them. And for that matter, Never judge the standard of Mangaluru City Corporation Building by the appearance from the front side, but also judge it by the appearance from the back side. Right behind the office of our popular and beloved MLA Vedavyas Kamath, it was a surprise to see the junk, including garbage, and rusted vehicles, Even at one spot, a wall inside the building was adorned with gutka/Paan spit, which is so nasty.

AFTER THE WEBSITE IMPACT

While Mangaluru City Corporation has been rated as one of the best in the ‘Swacchata Sarvekshan’ by the Central government, having piles of garbage in the backyard of the City’s corporation building sent a wrong message, and also created fear to the people living close to MCC building. I think Mangaloreans should compel the City officials and other civic agencies to accept responsibility for the fundamental right to life and to provide a hazard-less atmosphere, rather than be dazzled by announcements of fancy and expensive beautification schemes of City upgrading. It is high time that the Mangaluru City Corporation looks at building a people-friendly city.

PORTION OF THE PREMISES STILL LEFT DIRTY…

Looking at the ugliness in the premises of the MCC building Team Mangalorean had highlighted it for the attention of the concerned authorities, and it is nice to note that action was taken, and most of the filth has been cleaned, except for a rusted van, piled up garbage bins and a wall inside the building still stained with gutka/paan spit. While thanking the people responsible for taking action and doing the needful, let’s hope for a better and clean Mangalore City, supposed to be the Coastal Pride of Karnataka, and the best educational hub in the nation. As they say “Cleanliness is next to Godliness”- MCC should keep their premises TIDY and prevent the spread of any diseases.

