WEBSITE IMPACT! AWHCL Cleans the Garbage on Court Rd, but Const Debris Not Removed by MCC

WEBSITE IMPACT! Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (AWHCL) Cleans the Garbage on Court Rd, but Const Debris Not Removed by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC)- A BIG Thank You to Prakash Kurup-Project Head–AWHCL and his crew for a job well done!

Mangaluru: Talk about magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com are getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.

Following an report by Team Mangalorean (Ref : Garbage & Construction Debris Still Seen on New Court Road from the Day of its Completion in 2018 ) dated 28 September 2021, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd, the firm that handles door-to-door garbage collection in the City with contract with Mangaluru City Corporation, has cleaned the entire stretch of the Court Road, which was filled with garbage. The cleaning would have been done earlier, but due to the arrival of the President of India to the City, the entire crew of AWHCL were busy in cleaning roads, trimming bushes etc. As they say “Better Late Than Never”, now the Court Road is free of litter, until a few ignorant people start littering again.

COURT ROAD LITTERED WITH GARBAGE BEFORE ……

Construction Debris including Rods/Pipes which are Totally Rusted left behind until Today by Contractor/PWD. Total waste of People’s Money!

Team Mangalorean extends heartfelt thanks to Prakash Kurup, the Project Head of AWHCL-Mangaluru branch for taking the initiative and seeing that the Court Road is cleaned, and the Pourakarmikas and their supervisors have done a good job of cleaning. A BIG thank You, once again to Prakash Kurup and his staff for rectifying the issue, which has been neglected for months/years. It should be noted that the construction of the brand new court road at a cost of nearly Rs 14 crore under Smart City project by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) , under the leadership of then MLA J R Lobo and area award corporator A C Vinayaraj, was completed in 2018- but since then the road and footpath has in shabby condition. Footpaths were filled with garbage, construction debris, grass grown wild etc, until recently Team Mangalorean highlighted the pathetic condition of Court Road.

AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT…

Even after nearly three years after its completion, the Court Road footpath is still seen with leftover construction debris, posing danger to the pedestrians, including the morning and evening walkers. Even after the road was completed, there were no street lights for a long time, until a few complaints from citizens and activists, new street lights were installed- of which a bunch of them are still not working. The whole road has been done in a shabby and unscientific way- where at many spots the drainage is incomplete and open, chances are that pedestrians could slip and fall into them. No doubt, this is yet another shabby and incomplete project of MCC or MSCL, adding yet another feather to their cap?



Construction Debris including Rods/Pipes which are Totally Rusted left behind until Today by Contractor/PWD. Total waste of People’s Money!

The entire stretch of the footpath is covered with filth/garbage/construction materials etc- and pedestrians are using the main stretch of the road for walking. On the days when Court hours are in progress, the entire stretch of the road is occupied for parking? The entire stretch of the road is no doubt a non-hygienic area, posing a safety hazard to the pedestrians, and also to a group of skaters who use the stretch of Court Road for training. And now that AWHCL has cleaned the garbage, but MCC has not taken any action against the Contractor/PWD for leaving behind construction debris- and it is seen still sitting on the footpath. These construction rods/pipes/mesh are totally rusted, after nearly three years lying unattended. Look at the taxpayers money these officials are wasting. A total waste!

Prakash Kurup -Project Head-AWHCL (Left) seen with Shabarinath-MCC Environmental Engineer

Now that the garbage is removed by AWHCL, under the leadership of Prakash Kurup, if the Corporator A C Vinayaraj wants to feel proud of this Court Ward/Road project he should immediately see the construction debris is removed. Team Mangalorean also urges MCC Commissioner Akshy Shridhar to look into this matter, and see that the issue is rectified soon. While urging the MCC Commissioner and Corporator once again, Team Mangalorean is hoping that the concerned officials will take care of the remaining messy situation and see that the Rs 14 Crore Court Road is back to its original condition, I say “BIG Thank you in advance”!

