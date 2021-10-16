Spread the love



















Website Impact! AWHCL & MCC Cleans the Pile of Garbage within 48 Hours

Mangaluru: Talk about magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com are getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.

Following the article (Ref: Pile of Garbage in Central Part of City makes a Mockery of CLEAN INDIA 2021-22 Campaign ) published on 11 October 2021, the management of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (AWHCL), the company that handles the garbage collection of Mangaluru City, under the leadership of Prakash Kurup-Project Head-AWHCL took quick action in clearing all the garbage, at places that were highlighted in our report, especially the large pile of waste near the old Central Market. Team Mangalorean wants to thank Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and Prakash Kurup for taking the initiative of cleaning the mess.

BEFORE …….



The cleaning was a little delayed due to the arrival of the Chief Minister and also with the festivals coming in between, but as they say “Better Late Than Never”, the issue has been rectified, and the bunch of spots look tidy after the cleanliness drive undertaken by AWHCL workers. Now that these spots are clean, MCC should make sure that ignorant people won’t litter the areas again, and come up with suitable solutions to stop this nuisance by the public. A quick peep behind the old central market area saw a mound of garbage, and half of this filth was from the illegal street vendors, who throw their rotten vegetables and fruits. Why even allow these street vendors who abuse Swachata and don’t give a damn for cleanliness. A couple of days ago, flower vendors from out of town did brisk sales of flowers near Clock Tower/Town Hall, and as always when they returned they left behind a BIG MESS of flower wastage, and the poor Pourakarmikas had to do the cleaning, who were not happy with such kind of behaviour of these illegal street vendors. Are politicians playing games supporting them for vote bank- probably YES!

AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT….

As humans, we all know that Cleanliness is very important whether it is our home, workplace, or public places. It is one of the very basic needs of a civilized lifestyle. Mahatma Gandhi, the father of our nation gave the mantra “Cleanliness is Godliness” and our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched The Swachh Bharat Mission inspired by Mahatma Gandhi on 2 October 2014-the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, paying a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Cleanliness and Hygiene are not only for our personal belongings or our own homes, we need to make sure to keep our surroundings clean wherever we go. Then, why are our people so ignorant when it comes to cleanliness, that they abuse it and litter our beautiful City.

I do support our government which is doing every bit to make sure that our country becomes cleaner and more hygienic by every passing day, and as responsible citizens, it is our duty to make sure that we do our bit to help with this noble mission. The cleanliness of our surroundings is our responsibility, not only when it comes to our houses but also when it comes to public places like parks, tourist attractions, and public toilets. The cleanliness in public places not only improves the standard of living of our countrymen but it also gives a very positive image about India to the tourists that visit us from foreign countries.

Even though a huge shift has been seen in our people after the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission/Swachh Mangaluru Mission, more and more people are coming forward in cleanliness drives and small actions of people are helping in the achievement of “Clean India, Dream India” vision. People are more aware of not littering in public places and about waste management in general. There are cleanliness drives being organized on beaches, tourist attractions and other places. More and more places are being cleaned up by the common people even without little or no support from the government. We have our government to thank for this revolutionary change in mindset and for the betterment of the country.

But sadly, there are a still lot of people who are STUPID and IGNORANT who destroy all the efforts put in by the dedicated and concerned people caring for Clean India/Clean Mangaluru. So what would be the solution to stop littering from such nasty and dirty people? Huge penalties for littering and tough punishment, I think that will be the right move and action from the Govt; District Administration and MCC. And it’s about time that a concrete plan and solution should be implemented by the concerned authorities and departments, that no one should litter just because there is someone ( AWHCL Workers) to clean it. Let’s hope for a clean Mangaluru. Thank You!

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES :

Like this: Like Loading...